Integral Metals Announces 2025 Exploration Plans for the KAP and Burntwood Projects

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to announce its comprehensive exploration plans for 2025, covering the KAP and Burntwood projects. These programs reflect the company’s commitment to advancing its portfolio of rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral exploration projects through targeted fieldwork and innovative methodologies.

The KAP Project

Located in the Northwest Territories, the KAP project is the flagship of Integral’s exploration portfolio. Building on past successes, the company plans to initiate a detailed soil sampling program in early summer. The results of this program are anticipated to guide a follow-up drilling campaign aimed at testing high-priority zinc-gallium-germanium targets and further delineating the project’s mineralization potential.

The Burntwood Project

In Manitoba, the Burntwood project continues to present exciting opportunities for REE exploration within the recently discovered Burntwood syenite-carbonatite system. Integral plans to commence with the staking of select claims within its permitted exploration area early this year. The company is also eagerly anticipating results from geochemical, geomicrobial, and biogeochemical samples collected during the summer of 2024, the analysis of which will enhance the understanding of the area’s mineralization. During the upcoming summer, exploration efforts will focus on further investigating the syenite-carbonatite complex and scouting the broader exploration area for any potential new undiscovered occurrences.

“We are excited to embark on these initiatives across our portfolio in 2025,” said Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral. “Each project offers unique opportunities to advance critical mineral exploration and build on the success of our previous work. The results of this year’s programs will help shape the next steps in our exploration strategies, and we look forward to sharing updates as we progress.”

QUALIFIED PERSON

Jared Suchan, VP of Exploration for the Company, and a Qualified Person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Integral Metals remains committed to responsible exploration practices and fostering strong relationships with local communities, stakeholders, and rights holders as it continues to unlock the potential of its projects.

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories and Manitoba, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

