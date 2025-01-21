Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion to Indiana with Two New Centers in Hobart and La Porte

Midwest-based ABA Provider Continues Growth to Meet Increasing Demand for Autism Services

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a premier provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, is thrilled to announce its upcoming expansion with two new centers opening in Hobart and La Porte, Indiana. This latest development highlights Lighthouse’s ongoing commitment to serving families across the Midwest by addressing the growing need for autism therapy services in Indiana communities.

The new centers are set to begin serving families in Spring 2025. Both locations will feature the natural, play-based spaces, bright colors, and thoughtfully designed therapy materials that Lighthouse Autism Center is known for. Families will have access to a comprehensive range of services, including ABA therapy, speech therapy, autism diagnostic testing, parent support, and pre-academic learning programs. Additionally, these new centers will contribute to the local economy by creating jobs and enhancing Indiana’s healthcare infrastructure.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders, with approximately 1 in 36 children in the U.S. diagnosed. As the demand for high-quality autism services continues to rise, Lighthouse Autism Center remains steadfast in its mission to provide the best therapy to communities in need.

Traci Meador, Director of Special Programs and Expansion Operations at Lighthouse Autism Center, shared her excitement about the new openings: “We are so excited to bring Lighthouse Autism Center to Hobart and La Porte. Expanding our presence in Indiana allows us to support more families and children on their autism journey. Our mission to provide compassionate, individualized care continues to drive every step we take in expanding our services.”

Since its founding in 2012 by parents of a child with autism, Lighthouse Autism Center has grown into the Midwest's leading provider of ABA therapy. With a network of centers across multiple states, including Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and North Carolina, Lighthouse has built a reputation for delivering tailored services to meet the unique needs of children with autism.

At Lighthouse, ABA therapy is delivered in a natural, play-based environment where children can explore their interests and learn through engaging, fun activities. Lighthouse Fusion®—a pioneering approach to speech therapy—allows children to participate in co-treat sessions with dually certified BCBA/SLPs, fostering accelerated progress in speech and communication skills.

Lighthouse Autism Center believes that every child has unique and unlimited potential. By combining compassionate care with clinical excellence, Lighthouse is dedicated to unlocking that potential and making a lasting impact in the lives of families across Indiana.

For more information about Lighthouse Autism Center and its services, please visit www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.

