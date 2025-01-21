IBN Announces Latest Episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast featuring Robert Steele, CEO of Thumzup Media Corp.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The TechMediaWire Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in the tech industry. The TechMediaWire Podcast’s latest episode features Robert Steele, Founder and CEO of Thumzup Media Corp. (NASDAQ: TZUP), an emerging leader in social media branding and programmatic marketing solutions.

During the interview, Steele discussed Thumzup’s business model and how the company is helping small businesses stand out.

“We think of Thumzup as Uber for advertising. Just like Uber created tens of billions of dollars of value by democratizing ride sharing so that anyone can participate and make a little extra money by driving people around, we believe that Thumzup is in the process of democratizing the $200 billion social media marketing and advertising industry. We’re opening it up so that everybody can participate and get paid to tell their friends about brands and businesses that they love.”

“Thumzup is the only platform we know of that makes it really easy for businesses to pay people cash to post about the brand or business to their friends on their personal social media. For instance, I recently went to a coffee shop, and, when I was standing in line, the woman in front of me ordered a latte. I pointed out a sign on the counter saying that this coffee shop will pay you $10 to share a photo of your latte with your friends on Instagram. Before I'd even finished that sentence, this stranger pulled her phone out of her purse, downloaded Thumzup and made $10 for her $6 latte. That's frictionless.”

“The problem for all the small businesses in the United States is that everyone has their face in their phone. If a business is not on that phone, they're not even going to be noticed in 2025. Particularly for small businesses, they’re busy making food and manning the counter. They don't have time to be on Instagram. We solve that problem for them. Businesses can go on the Thumzup website, create a campaign, pick how much they want to pay people to post, and pick how many posts they want to buy… It’s a very simple concept, and we have first-mover advantage.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher and Robert Steele, Founder and CEO of Thumzup Media, to learn more about the company’s monetization strategy, as well as its commitment to transparent compensation for creators.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.techmediawire.com

The latest installment of The TechMediaWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 19 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Thumzup

Thumzup Media Corp. is democratizing the multi-billion-dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing app to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Featured on CBS Los Angeles and KTLA, Thumzup continues to make waves as a next-generation leader in social media marketing solutions.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ThumzupMedia.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.