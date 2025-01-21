ASKA appoints Elite Military Experts to expand Strategic Advisory Board

L to R: Francis M. Beaudette, Stephen Ellis, Rod D. Lewis

Leader in multimodal (drive & fly) VTOL ramps up Market Expansion in Defense Sector

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASKA, developer of the ASKA™ A5 roadable electric-hybrid VTOL (Vertical and Takeoff and Landing) aircraft, announced that three highly experienced military professionals have joined ASKA’s Defense Strategy Advisory board:Francis M. Beaudette, Lieutenant General and Green Beret, U.S. Army (Retired), serving in global conflict zones at high performing command and operational military assignments;Dr. Steve Ellis, a 25-year U.S. Air Force veteran and scholar-practitioner in learning and development; andRod D. Lewis, Ph.D, Major General U.S. Air Force (Retired), a national security leader previously responsible for global force protection aligning worldwide personnel and resources with Department of Defense (DoD) strategic guidance.These distinguished advisors are contributing their years of stellar military experience to help ASKA identify and act on new defense-related opportunities and expand the company’s leadership role in multimodal development.Francis (Fran) M. BeaudetteLieutenant General, U.S. Army (Retired)Over the course of his 32-year career in notable Army and Joint assignments, the majority of it as a Green Beret, Mr. Beaudette served with high performing organizations at varying levels, from a 12-man Special Forces ‘A-team’ to the 36,000-Soldier and Civilian US Army Special Operations Command.Prior to retirement, his recent assignments were Deputy Commanding General of the 1st Armored Division, Assistant Commanding General of JSOC, CG of 1st Special Forces Command and Commanding General of the US Army Special Operations Command.A man of action with global operational experience in the Defense sector, his career included travel to over 85 countries. His operational assignments, totaling six years of deployed time, took Mr. Beaudette to areas of war, turmoil or crisis, including the first Gulf War; noncombatant evacuation operations in Sierra Leone and the Congo; multiple peacekeeping operations in Kosovo; numerous deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan, the Philippines and Jordan.Dr. Stephen EllisSteve Ellis is a U.S. Air Force veteran with 25 years of service and a scholar-practitioner in the field of learning and development. He has over 30 years of experience as an instructor, curriculum developer, training pipeline manager, and learning systems innovator.Dr. Ellis has conducted research to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of training, as well as the learnability of eVTOL aircraft control schemes to optimize flying training. He created and implemented faculty development programs leading the transformation to student-centered instruction. His publications include U.S. Air Force training policy documents, instructions, process guides, articles in performance improvement journals, conference papers, and book chapters for student-centered instruction.As a sought-after lecturer and respected training expert, Dr. Ellis has presented his research on human capital development to leading training organizations, aviation audiences, and military organizations.Rod D. Lewis, Ph.D. Major General U.S. Air Force (Retired)Rod D. Lewis is an experienced operational leader, senior advisor, and Director with over three decades of distinguished military service in the U.S. Air Force. An accomplished executive with extensive boardroom experience, he has a demonstrated track record of briefing Presidents, 4-Star Generals, and aligning worldwide personnel around strategic planning and execution, resource and risk management, defense and supply chain operations and management.In his role as a General, Lewis was previously responsible for global force protection aligning worldwide personnel and resources with Department of Defense (DoD) strategic guidance, and synchronizing a share of annual DoD budget of approximately $675 billion to joint force organizational mission and vision as well as supporting over 2,275,000 service members.Dr. Lewis has extensive experience funding large capital expenditures, managing unions, leading public-private partnerships in highly regulated sectors, and marketing to a cross section of demographics. As an Air Force base commander, he led thousands of service members, leveraging over $2 billion in infrastructure. He is a decorated Air Force command pilot with over 3,600 flight hours and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service in a combat zone. He currently serves as a director on the White House Fellows Foundation and Association board.About ASKAASKA is the world leader in the development of electric-hybrid multimodal (drive and fly) VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) with surface and air capabilities, flying cars.The size of an SUV in the drive mode, the four-seater ASKA™ A5 is the world’s first electric-hybrid flying car with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) and short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities. A5’s full-scale prototype has achieved its certificate of waiver or authorization (COA) and received the 2nd renewal of experimental special airworthiness certificate for R&D by the FAA in July 2024. The aircraft is progressing with flight testing and has successfully conducted more than 500 unmanned hovering tests as well as extensive drive testing.ASKA™ A5 makes the maximum use of existing infrastructure, such as charging stations, airfields, helipads and runways, and can operate with today’s infrastructure. A5 offers the first and last mile transportation, enabling it to scale by seamlessly integrating into the ground infrastructure. Learn more about ASKA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.