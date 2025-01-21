Data Center Physical Security Market Poised for Strong Growth Amid Rising Data Volumes and Cybersecurity Threats

Emergen Research Logo

The growing occurrence of data breaches and cyberattacks is driving the data center physical security industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Data Center Physical Security market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.95 Billion in 2024 to USD 6.97 Billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 15.20%. The data center physical security market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing need for robust security measures to safeguard sensitive information amid expanding data volumes and heightened cyber threats. As organizations invest in larger and more advanced data center infrastructures to support cloud services and digital transformation, the importance of physical security has grown. Enhanced surveillance, access control systems, and environmental monitoring are becoming essential to protect critical infrastructure and comply with stringent regulatory requirements.

The growing prevalence of data breaches and cyberattacks further underscores the need for advanced security measures. Enterprises face increasing risks of financial and reputational damage from such attacks, pushing them to prioritize physical and cyber security in their data centers.

The report attributes this growth to rising data volumes and tighter regulations. Reinforcing this sentiment, the US Department of Homeland Security announced new guidelines in August 2024, emphasizing the adoption of advanced physical security measures to counter emerging threats and protect critical infrastructure.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Expansion of Data Center Infrastructure:

As demand for cloud services, big data analytics, and digital transformation accelerates, organizations are rapidly building and expanding data centers. This growth creates a pressing need for sophisticated physical security systems to safeguard sensitive information.

The complexity of modern data centers has increased the demand for access control, video surveillance, and monitoring systems. Technologies like high-definition IP cameras and biometric authentication are improving security efficacy, enabling real-time monitoring and reducing unauthorized access risks.

Technological Advancements in Security Solutions:

Innovations in surveillance and access control systems are transforming the market. For example, Cisco Systems launched an upgraded physical security management platform in July 2024, integrating edge computing and IoT features for enhanced threat detection and response. These advancements are improving the efficiency and reliability of security systems, driving their adoption across industries.

Challenges in the Market

The high costs associated with implementing advanced physical security measures pose a challenge, particularly for smaller organizations. Technologies such as AI-powered surveillance and integrated security platforms require significant financial investment, which can hinder adoption.

However, the industry is addressing this challenge with scalable and modular solutions that cater to diverse budgets. As organizations recognize the long-term benefits of these investments, including enhanced threat detection and regulatory compliance, adoption is expected to rise.

Market Segment Insights

Solutions Segment Dominates the Market:

In 2024, the solutions segment held the largest market share, driven by the demand for access control systems, high-definition video surveillance, and monitoring technologies. These tools are essential for protecting data centers against a wide range of physical threats.

Services Segment Shows Promising Growth:

The services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, reflecting the increasing need for expertise in designing and managing advanced security systems. Consulting, integration, and maintenance services are becoming critical for organizations aiming to strengthen their security frameworks.

Data Center Physical Security Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

Schneider Electric, Honeywell, IBM, Johnson Controls, Cisco Systems, Axis Communications, and Bosch Security Systems are among the many companies that compete in the data center physical security market. These organizations employ a variety of techniques, including AI improvements, the integration of physical and cybersecurity systems, and the creation of cloud-based and IoT-enabled products. Their primary focus is on providing comprehensive, scalable, and creative security solutions to meet the growing sophistication of threats and the need for strong data center protection.

For instance, in September 2024, IBM announced the release of AI-driven threat detection tools as part of its data center security offering. This improvement utilizes sophisticated analytics to detect and respond to possible security threats in real-time, hence increasing overall physical security measures.

Some of the key companies in the global Data Center Physical Security Market include:

ABB

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Pelco

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Data Center Physical Security Latest Industry Updates

In June 2024, Honeywell International Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Carrier Global Corporation's Global Access Solutions division for USD 4.95 billion. This strategic purchase establishes Honeywell as a leading provider of digital security solutions, opening up significant prospects for expedited innovation in the rapidly growing cloud-based services and solutions industry.

In August 2024, Johnson Controls launched a new integrated physical security system that combines access control and advanced video surveillance analytics. The solution is designed to enable seamless integration and enhanced monitoring capabilities for data centers.

Data Center Physical Security Market Segmentation Analysis

By Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Solution

Access Control

Video Surveillance

Monitoring and Detection

Others

Services

Consulting

System Integration

Maintenance and Support

By Data Center Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Small Data Centers

Medium Data Centers

Large Data Centers

By End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

BFSI

Government & Defense

IT & Telecom

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail & Ecommerce

Manufacturing

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

