Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2024 Performance and Operational Highlights

  • Net income of $11.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted share
  • Core net income(1) of $10.5 million, or $1.04 per diluted share(1)
  • Pretax pre-provision core net income(1) of $14.0 million
  • Net interest income of $25.1 million, an increase of $804,000 from the prior quarter
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 3.66%, up 1 basis point from the prior quarter
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.55%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 16.13%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 18.87%
  • Core ROAA(1) of 1.45%; and core ROATCE(1) of 17.67%
  • Efficiency ratio of 46.67%; and core efficiency ratio of 47.78%
  • Linked-quarter loans grew 4.9% annualized
  • Linked-quarter total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew 6.2% annualized
  • Linked-quarter brokered deposits declined (22.7)%

ANNISTON, Ala., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $11.2 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $7.4 million, or $0.76 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024, and net income of $8.9 million, or $0.99 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company reported core net income of $10.5 million, or $1.04 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to core net income of $8.7 million, or $0.89 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024, and core net income of $7.3 million, or $0.81 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

CEO Commentary
Mark Chambers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Southern States Bancshares, Inc., said “We are proud to report record net income of $11.2 million for the fourth quarter and $34.9 million for the full year, a testament to our team's diligent execution and superior customer service. Our strong operating results reflect our continued consistent growth supported by a healthy net interest margin of 3.66% for the fourth quarter, coupled with an efficiency ratio of 46.67%.”
         
“We remain firmly committed to prudently managing our franchise for sustainable growth across our dynamic footprint. That starts with maintaining excellent credit quality and strong capital levels.  Disciplined underwriting is critical to our success, and at year end, nonperforming loans accounted for just 0.29% of total loans.’’
         
“In August 2024, we completed the acquisition of Century Bank and have now seamlessly integrated its customers and team members into our organization. It enhances our presence in Georgia, especially in the high-growth Atlanta metro market, and elevates our position as a premier Southeastern community bank. With 15 full-service branches and two loan production offices across the vibrant economies in Alabama and Georgia, we have substantially expanded and strengthened Southern States Bank’s community banking platform, which we believe sets us up to deliver resilient growth and shareholder returns in 2025.”


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
       
  Three Months Ended   % Change December 31, 2024 vs.
December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Average interest-earning assets $    2,722,907      $    2,645,388      $    2,195,381      2.9  %   24.0  %
Net interest income $         25,050      $         24,246      $         20,404      3.3  %   22.8  %
Net interest margin   3.66  %     3.65  %     3.69  %                  1  bps                 (3)  bps
                   

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $25.1 million, an increase of 3.3% from $24.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was substantially due to a decrease in higher-cost brokered deposits as a result of calls and repayments at maturity and replaced with less expensive core deposits.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $4.6 million, or 22.8%. The increase was mainly driven by significant organic growth, coupled with the acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.66%, compared to 3.65% for the third quarter of 2024. The slight increase was primarily due to cost savings attributed to calls and repayments at maturity on higher-cost brokered deposits.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest margin decreased slightly from 3.69%. The decrease was primarily the result of the decrease in interest rates. The acquisition of Century Bank resulted in a positive impact to the net interest margin, effectively helping to reduce the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.


Noninterest Income
       
  Three Months Ended   % Change December 31, 2024 vs.
December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Service charges on deposit accounts $                 565   $                 532     $                 441   6.2 %   28.1 %
Swap fees (expense)                       17                         (9 )                         70   288.9 %   (75.7) %
SBA/USDA fees                       89                       179                           70   (50.3) %   27.1 %
Mortgage origination fees                       55                       112                           87   (50.9) %   (36.8)  
Net gain on securities                       25                         75                           98   (66.7) %   (74.5) %
Employee retention credit (“ERC”)                  1,154                         —                           —   N/A     N/A  
Other operating income                  1,085                       868                      2,352   25.0 %   (53.9) %
   Total noninterest income $              2,990   $              1,757     $              3,118   70.2 %   (4.1) %
                   

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.0 million, an increase of 70.2% from $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. The Company applied for the Voluntary Disclosure Program (“VDP”) associated with the ERC program during the third quarter of 2023 and received approval during the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included $1.2 million in ERC as a participant in the program.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest income decreased 4.1% from $3.1 million. The fourth quarter of 2023 included a $1.9 million fee related to the early payoff of a $12.0 million purchased loan. As this was unusually large and atypical for the Bank, it was recorded as noninterest income instead of interest income, which would have impacted the net interest margin. The fourth quarter of 2024 included the $1.2 million in ERC discussed earlier. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 resulted in additional noninterest income during the fourth quarter of 2024.


Noninterest Expense
       
  Three Months Ended   % Change December 31, 2024 vs.
December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Salaries and employee benefits $              7,002   $              6,876   $              5,739   1.8 %   22.0 %
Equipment and occupancy expenses                     851                       814                       681   4.5 %   25.0 %
Data processing fees                     960                       781                       639   22.9 %   50.2 %
Regulatory assessments                     441                       414                       355   6.5 %   24.2 %
Professional fees related to ERC                     236                         —                         —   N/A     N/A  
Merger-related expenses                       —                    1,511                         —   N/A     N/A  
Other operating expenses                  3,584                    3,291                    2,303   8.9 %   55.6 %
   Total noninterest expenses $            13,074   $            13,687   $              9,717   (4.5) %   34.5 %
                   

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $13.1 million, a decrease of 4.5% from $13.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The third quarter of 2024 included merger-related expenses of $1.5 million, of which $961,000 was not deductible for taxes, as a result of the acquisition of Century Bank. The fourth quarter of 2024 included professional fees paid to a third party related to ERC, along with an overall increase in noninterest expense as a result of the full-quarter recognition of the acquisition of Century Bank.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased 34.5% from $9.7 million. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 resulted in additional noninterest expense during the fourth quarter of 2024.


Loans and Credit Quality
       
  Three Months Ended   % Change December 31, 2024 vs.
December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
(Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Gross loans $    2,233,244     $    2,205,747     $    1,890,677     1.2 %   18.1 %
Unearned income             (6,675 )               (6,536 )               (6,169 )   2.1 %   8.2 %
Loans, net of unearned income (“Loans”)        2,226,569            2,199,211            1,884,508     1.2 %   18.2 %
Average loans, net of unearned (“Average loans”) $    2,205,892     $    2,134,318     $    1,814,484     3.4 %   21.6 %
                   
Nonperforming loans (“NPL”) $           6,533     $           7,868     $           1,177     (17.0) %   455.1 %
Provision for credit losses $                72     $           2,583     $           2,579     (97.2) %   (97.2) %
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) $         28,338     $         28,061     $         24,378     1.0 %   16.2 %
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $            (205 )   $              350     $              382     158.6 %   153.7 %
NPL to gross loans   0.29 %     0.36 %     0.06 %        
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans(1)   (0.04) %     0.07 %     0.08 %        
ACL to loans   1.27 %     1.28 %     1.29 %        
                   
(1)   Ratio is annualized.                  
                   

Loans, net of unearned income, were $2.2 billion at December 31, 2024, up $27.4 million from September 30, 2024 and up $342.1 million from December 31, 2023. The linked-quarter increase in loans was primarily attributable to new business growth across our footprint. The year-over-year increase in loans was primarily attributable the new business growth across our footprint, coupled with the acquisition of Century Bank, which resulted in additional loans of $131.7 million at December 31, 2024.

Nonperforming loans totaled $6.5 million, or 0.29% of gross loans, at December 31, 2024, compared with $7.9 million, or 0.36% of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, and $1.2 million, or 0.06% of gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The $1.3 million net decrease in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to a significant commercial and industrial loan being paid down. The $5.4 million net increase in nonperforming loans from December 31, 2023, was primarily attributable to a significant commercial and industrial loan, which has since been paid down, and a commercial real estate loan being placed on nonaccrual status.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $72,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. Provision in the third quarter of 2024 included a $1.7 million provision as a result of the acquisition of Century Bank as well as additional provisions based on growth.

Net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $205,000, or (0.04)% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $350,000, or 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $382,000, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The net recoveries received in the fourth quarter of 2024 were primarily related to a pool of consumer loans charged-off in the third quarter. The charge-offs recorded during the third quarter of 2024 were substantially related to a purchased pool of consumer loans for which the borrower filed for bankruptcy. The loan was fully charged-off as of September 30, 2024.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.27% of total loans and 433.77% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024, compared with 1.28% of total loans and 356.65% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024. Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.4 million at December 31, 2024.



Deposits
       
  Three Months Ended   % Change December 31, 2024 vs.
December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits $       575,357     $       546,282     $       437,959     5.3 %   31.4 %
Interest-bearing deposits        1,835,940            1,874,264            1,580,230     (2.0) %   16.2 %
   Total deposits $    2,411,297     $    2,420,546     $    2,018,189     (0.4) %   19.5 %
                   
Uninsured deposits $       760,141     $       735,676     $       615,651     3.3 %   23.5 %
Uninsured deposits to total deposits and accrued interest on deposits   31.50 %     30.37 %     30.51 %        
Noninterest deposits to total deposits   23.86 %     22.57 %     21.70 %        
                   

Total deposits were $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024, down slightly from $2.4 billion at September 30, 2024 and up from $2.0 billion at December 31, 2023. The $9.2 million decrease in total deposits in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $44.1 million decrease in brokered deposits due to calls and maturation, partially offset by an increase of $29.1 million in noninterest-bearing deposits. Total brokered deposits were $150.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $194.2 million at September 30, 2024. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits increased $34.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.


Capital
           
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Company   Bank   Company   Bank   Company   Bank
                     
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.67 %   11.45 %   8.64 %   11.48 %   8.99 %   12.01 %
Risk-based capital ratios:                      
  Common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio 9.84 %   12.99 %   9.36 %   12.43 %   9.20 %   12.30 %
  Tier 1 capital ratio 9.84 %   12.99 %   9.36 %   12.43 %   9.20 %   12.30 %
  Total capital ratio 14.73 %   14.18 %   14.18 %   13.59 %   14.29 %   13.45 %
                       

As of December 31, 2024, total stockholders’ equity was $279.9 million, up from $271.4 million at September 30, 2024. The increase of $8.5 million was substantially due to strong earnings growth, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses resulting from changes in the value of available for sale securities.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about our acquisition of Century Bank of Georgia, business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

Contact Information
         
Lynn Joyce       Margaret Boyce
(205) 820-8065       (310) 622-8247
ljoyce@ssbank.bank       ssbankir@finprofiles.com


SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
                 
Results of Operations                  
Interest income $         44,977     $         45,068     $         36,172     $       169,781     $       132,260  
Interest expense             19,927                 20,822                 15,768                 78,074                 52,148  
Net interest income             25,050                 24,246                 20,404                 91,707                 80,112  
Provision for credit losses                    72                   2,583                   2,579                   4,957                   6,090  
Net interest income after provision             24,978                 21,663                 17,825                 86,750                 74,022  
Noninterest income               2,990                   1,757                   3,118                   7,390                   8,874  
Noninterest expense             13,074                 13,687                   9,717                 48,548                 41,876  
Income tax expense               3,696                   2,380                   2,330                 10,724                   9,068  
Net income $         11,198     $           7,353     $           8,896     $         34,868     $         31,952  
Core net income(1) $         10,484     $           8,675     $           7,289     $         36,339     $         31,190  
                   
Share and Per Share Data                  
Shares issued and outstanding        9,889,260            9,882,350            8,841,349            9,889,260            8,841,349  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                  
Basic        9,940,221            9,608,868            8,864,734            9,357,336            8,809,590  
Diluted      10,061,735            9,725,884            9,021,358            9,503,994            9,038,004  
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $             1.13     $             0.76     $             1.00     $             3.72     $             3.63  
Diluted                 1.11                     0.76                     0.99                     3.67                     3.53  
  Core - diluted(1)                 1.04                     0.89                     0.81                     3.82                     3.45  
Book value per share               28.30                   27.46                   24.31                   28.30                   24.31  
Tangible book value per share(1)               24.04                   23.38                   22.30                   24.04                   22.30  
Cash dividends per common share                 0.09                     0.09                     0.09                     0.36                     0.36  
                   
Performance and Financial Ratios                  
ROAA   1.55 %     1.05 %     1.53 %     1.31 %     1.44 %
ROAE   16.13 %     11.89 %     17.02 %     14.39 %     16.16 %
Core ROAA(1)   1.45 %     1.24 %     1.26 %     1.36 %     1.41 %
ROATCE(1)   18.87 %     13.35 %     18.62 %     16.10 %     17.78 %
Core ROATCE(1)   17.67 %     15.74 %     15.26 %     16.78 %     17.35 %
NIM   3.66 %     3.65 %     3.69 %     3.61 %     3.81 %
NIM - FTE(1)   3.67 %     3.66 %     3.71 %     3.63 %     3.82 %
Net interest spread   2.64 %     2.66 %     2.73 %     2.62 %     2.92 %
Yield on loans   7.03 %     7.21 %     6.91 %     7.12 %     6.70 %
Yield on interest-earning assets   6.57 %     6.78 %     6.54 %     6.69 %     6.29 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   3.93 %     4.12 %     3.81 %     4.07 %     3.37 %
Cost of funds(2)   3.09 %     3.31 %     3.03 %     3.27 %     2.63 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   3.83 %     4.03 %     3.66 %     3.96 %     3.19 %
Cost of total deposits   2.96 %     3.19 %     2.86 %     3.13 %     2.44 %
Noninterest deposits to total deposits   23.86 %     22.57 %     21.70 %     23.86 %     21.70 %
Core deposits to total deposits   87.90 %     86.30 %     83.70 %     87.90 %     83.70 %
Uninsured deposits to total deposits and accrued interest on deposits   31.50 %     30.37 %     30.51 %     31.50 %     30.51 %
Total loans to total deposits   92.34 %     90.86 %     93.38 %     92.34 %     93.38 %
Efficiency ratio   46.67 %     52.79 %     41.48 %     49.04 %     47.35 %
Core efficiency ratio(1)   47.78 %     46.96 %     45.78 %     46.66 %     46.74 %
                   

(1)  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2)   Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
                 
Financial Condition (ending)                  
Total loans $    2,226,569     $    2,199,211     $    1,884,508     $    2,226,569     $    1,884,508  
Total securities           216,481               217,692               198,632               216,481               198,632  
Total assets        2,849,264            2,841,440            2,446,663            2,849,264            2,446,663  
Total noninterest bearing deposits           575,357               546,282               437,959               575,357               437,959  
Total core deposits(1)        2,119,491            2,088,993            1,689,266            2,119,491            1,689,266  
Total deposits        2,411,297            2,420,546            2,018,189            2,411,297            2,018,189  
Total borrowings           131,224               121,083               183,673               131,224               183,673  
Total liabilities        2,569,375            2,570,070            2,231,699            2,569,375            2,231,699  
Total shareholders’ equity           279,889               271,370               214,964               279,889               214,964  
                   
Financial Condition (average)                  
Total loans $    2,205,892     $    2,134,318     $    1,814,484     $    2,061,604     $    1,711,006  
Total securities           228,213               223,750               209,074               217,943               200,047  
Total other interest-earning assets           288,802               287,320               171,823               257,533               192,433  
Total interest-bearing assets        2,722,907            2,645,388            2,195,381            2,537,080            2,103,486  
Total assets        2,875,981            2,777,215            2,303,398            2,664,353            2,211,742  
Total noninterest-bearing deposits           552,898               490,450               420,019               470,376               436,571  
Total interest-bearing deposits        1,893,906            1,874,861            1,502,348            1,783,493            1,422,453  
Total deposits        2,446,804            2,365,311            1,922,367            2,253,869            1,859,024  
Total borrowings           121,356               134,035               140,790               136,788               126,853  
Total interest-bearing liabilities        2,015,262            2,008,896            1,643,138            1,920,281            1,549,306  
Total shareholders’ equity           276,250               246,081               207,324               242,224               197,680  
                   
Asset Quality                  
Nonperforming loans $           6,533     $           7,868     $           1,177     $           6,533     $           1,177  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) $                 —       $                33     $                33     $                 —       $                33  
Nonperforming assets (“NPA”) $           6,533     $           7,901     $           1,210     $           6,533     $           1,210  
Net (recovery) charge-offs to average loans(2) (0.04) %     0.07 %     0.08 %     0.05 %     0.03 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans(2)   0.01 %     0.48 %     0.56 %     0.24 %     0.36 %
ACL to loans   1.27 %     1.28 %     1.29 %     1.27 %     1.29 %
ACL to gross loans   1.27 %     1.27 %     1.29 %     1.27 %     1.29 %
ACL to NPL   433.77 %     356.65 %     2071.20 %     433.77 %     2071.20 %
NPL to loans   0.29 %     0.36 %     0.06 %     0.29 %     0.06 %
NPL to gross loans   0.29 %     0.36 %     0.06 %     0.29 %     0.06 %
NPA to gross loans and OREO   0.29 %     0.36 %     0.06 %     0.29 %     0.06 %
NPA to total assets   0.23 %     0.28 %     0.05 %     0.23 %     0.05 %
                   
Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios                  
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets   9.82 %     9.55 %     8.79 %     9.82 %     8.79 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)   8.47 %     8.25 %     8.12 %     8.47 %     8.12 %
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets   8.67 %     8.64 %     8.99 %     8.67 %     8.99 %
Risk-based capital ratios:                  
  CET1 capital ratio   9.84 %     9.36 %     9.20 %     9.84 %     9.20 %
  Tier 1 capital ratio   9.84 %     9.36 %     9.20 %     9.84 %     9.20 %
  Total capital ratio   14.73 %     14.18 %     14.29 %     14.73 %     14.29 %
                   

(1)   We define core deposits as total deposits excluding brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.
(2)   Ratio is annualized.
(3)  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.


    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
     (Dollars in thousands)
           
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
(Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)
         
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $                     27,321     $                     24,225     $                     19,710  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks                       153,833                           182,559                           134,846  
Federal funds sold                         79,080                             71,072                             96,095  
Total cash and cash equivalents                       260,234                           277,856                           250,651  
           
Securities available for sale, at fair value                       196,870                           198,076                           179,000  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost                         19,611                             19,616                             19,632  
Other equity securities, at fair value                           3,697                               3,733                               3,649  
Restricted equity securities, at cost                           4,441                               4,418                               5,684  
Loans held for sale                              404                                  415                                  450  
           
Loans, net of unearned income                    2,226,569                        2,199,211                        1,884,508  
Less allowance for credit losses                         28,338                             28,061                             24,378  
Loans, net                    2,198,231                        2,171,150                        1,860,130  
           
Premises and equipment, net                         32,048                             32,319                             26,426  
Accrued interest receivable                         10,111                              10,114                               8,711  
Bank owned life insurance                         39,431                             39,159                             29,884  
Annuities                         16,772                             16,843                             15,036  
Foreclosed assets                                —                                    33                                    33  
Goodwill                         33,176                             30,980                             16,862  
Core deposit intangible                           8,939                               9,338                                  899  
Other assets                         25,299                             27,390                             29,616  
           
Total assets $                2,849,264     $                2,841,440     $                2,446,663  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $                   575,357     $                   546,282     $                   437,959  
Interest-bearing                    1,835,940                        1,874,264                        1,580,230  
Total deposits                    2,411,297                        2,420,546                        2,018,189  
           
Other borrowings                         17,979                               7,976                             26,994  
FHLB advances                         22,000                             22,000                             70,000  
Subordinated notes                         91,245                             91,107                             86,679  
Accrued interest payable                           2,172                               2,214                               1,519  
Other liabilities                         24,682                             26,227                             28,318  
           
Total liabilities                    2,569,375                        2,570,070                        2,231,699  
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock                         49,821                             49,684                             44,479  
Capital surplus                       106,637                           106,046                             78,361  
Retained earnings                       134,075                           123,783                           102,523  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss                          (7,936 )                            (5,866 )                            (8,379 )
Unvested restricted stock                            (567 )                              (723 )                              (466 )
Vested restricted stock units                          (2,141 )                            (1,554 )                            (1,554 )
           
Total stockholders' equity                       279,889                           271,370                           214,964  
           
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $                2,849,264     $                2,841,440     $                2,446,663  
                       


    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
   (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
(Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Interest income:                  
Loans, including fees $             38,972   $             38,690     $             31,613   $           146,712   $           114,662
Taxable securities                   2,237                     2,205                       1,986                     8,462                     6,806
Nontaxable securities                      248                        243                          230                        952                        977
Other interest and dividends                   3,520                     3,930                       2,343                   13,655                     9,815
Total interest income                 44,977                   45,068                     36,172                 169,781                 132,260
                   
Interest expense:                  
Deposits                 18,223                   18,990                     13,869                   70,630                   45,368
Other borrowings                   1,704                     1,832                       1,899                     7,444                     6,780
Total interest expense                 19,927                   20,822                     15,768                   78,074                   52,148
                   
Net interest income                 25,050                   24,246                     20,404                   91,707                   80,112
Provision for credit losses                        72                     2,583                       2,579                     4,957                     6,090
Net interest income after provision for credit losses                 24,978                   21,663                     17,825                   86,750                   74,022
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts                      565                        532                          441                     2,022                     1,790
Swap fees (expense)                        17                          (9 )                          70                          27                        691
SBA/USDA fees                        89                        179                            70                        391                        344
Mortgage origination fees                        55                        112                            87                        356                        533
Net gain on securities                        25                          75                            98                        108                        555
Employee retention credit                   1,154                          —                            —                     1,162                          —
Other operating income                   1,085                        868                       2,352                     3,324                     4,961
Total noninterest income                   2,990                     1,757                       3,118                     7,390                     8,874
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and employee benefits                   7,002                     6,876                       5,739                   26,221                   25,665
Equipment and occupancy expenses                      851                        814                          681                     3,021                     2,776
Data processing fees                      960                        781                          639                     3,070                     2,528
Regulatory assessments                      441                        414                          355                     1,590                     1,198
     Professional fees related to ERC                      236                          —                            —                        236                          —
     Merger-related expenses                        —                     1,511                            —                     1,511                          —
     Other operating expenses                   3,584                     3,291                       2,303                   12,899                     9,709
Total noninterest expenses                 13,074                   13,687                       9,717                   48,548                   41,876
                   
Income before income taxes                 14,894                     9,733                     11,226                   45,592                   41,020
                   
Income tax expense                   3,696                     2,380                       2,330                   10,724                     9,068
                   
Net income $             11,198   $               7,353     $               8,896   $             34,868   $             31,952
                   
Basic earnings per share $                 1.13   $                 0.76     $                 1.00   $                 3.72   $                 3.63
                   
Diluted earnings per share $                 1.11   $                 0.76     $                 0.99   $                 3.67   $                 3.53
                               


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
                                   
  Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 2,205,892     $ 38,972   7.03 %   $ 2,134,318     $ 38,690   7.21 %   $ 1,814,484      $ 31,613   6.91 %
Taxable securities        181,456            2,237   4.90 %          177,164            2,205   4.95 %         163,537            1,986   4.82 %
Nontaxable securities          46,757               248   2.11 %            46,586               243   2.08 %           45,537               230   2.00 %
Other interest-earnings assets        288,802            3,520   4.85 %          287,320            3,930   5.44 %         171,823            2,343   5.41 %
Total interest-earning assets     2,722,907          44,977   6.57 %       2,645,388          45,068   6.78 %     2,195,381          36,172   6.54 %
Allowance for credit losses        (28,280 )                  (27,253 )                 (22,666 )        
Noninterest-earning assets        181,354                    159,080                   130,683          
Total Assets $ 2,875,981             $ 2,777,215             $ 2,303,398           
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $      94,039     $        27   0.12 %   $      95,040     $        30   0.13 %   $     86,163     $        23   0.11 %
Savings and money market accounts     1,112,679          10,279   3.68 %       1,042,661          10,264   3.92 %         885,548            8,445   3.78 %
Time deposits        687,188            7,917   4.58 %          737,160            8,696   4.69 %         530,637            5,401   4.04 %
FHLB advances          22,000               300   5.42 %            36,130               455   5.01 %           52,076               645   4.92 %
Other borrowings          99,356            1,404   5.63 %            97,905            1,377   5.59 %           88,714            1,254   5.61 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,015,262     $ 19,927   3.93 %   $ 2,008,896     $ 20,822   4.12 %   $ 1,643,138      $ 15,768   3.81 %
                                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $    552,898             $    490,450             $   420,019          
Other liabilities          31,571                      31,788                     32,917          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities        584,469                    522,238                   452,936          
Stockholders’ Equity        276,250                    246,081                   207,324          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,875,981             $ 2,777,215             $ 2,303,398           
                                   
Net interest income     $ 25,050           $ 24,246           $ 20,404    
Net interest spread(2)         2.64 %           2.66 %           2.73 %
Net interest margin(3)         3.66 %           3.65 %           3.69 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         3.67 %           3.66 %           3.71 %
Cost of funds(6)         3.09 %           3.31 %           3.03 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits         3.83 %           4.03 %           3.66 %
Cost of total deposits         2.96 %           3.19 %           2.86 %
  1. Includes nonaccrual loans.
  2. Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
  3. Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
  4. Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
  5. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
  6. Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans, net of unearned income(1) $    2,061,604     $ 146,712   7.12 %   $    1,711,006     $ 114,662   6.70 %
Taxable securities           171,878              8,462   4.92 %             152,707              6,806   4.46 %
Nontaxable securities             46,065                 952   2.07 %               47,340                 977   2.06 %
Other interest-earnings assets           257,533            13,655   5.30 %             192,433              9,815   5.10 %
Total interest-earning assets        2,537,080          169,781   6.69 %          2,103,486          132,260   6.29 %
Allowance for credit losses           (26,302 )                     (21,233 )        
Noninterest-earning assets           153,575                       129,489          
Total Assets $    2,664,353             $    2,211,742          
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $         90,252     $         105   0.12 %   $         90,231     $          82   0.09 %
Savings and money market accounts           997,349            38,576   3.87 %             851,351            28,124   3.30 %
Time deposits           695,892            31,949   4.59 %             480,871            17,162   3.57 %
FHLB advances             39,847              2,006   5.03 %               39,830              1,848   4.64 %
Other borrowings             96,941              5,438   5.61 %               87,023              4,932   5.67 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $    1,920,281     $    78,074   4.07 %   $    1,549,306     $    52,148   3.37 %
                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $       470,376             $       436,571          
Other liabilities             31,472                         28,185          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities           501,848                       464,756          
Stockholders’ Equity           242,224                       197,680          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $    2,664,353             $    2,211,742          
                       
Net interest income     $    91,707           $    80,112    
Net interest spread(2)         2.62 %           2.92 %
Net interest margin(3)         3.61 %           3.81 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         3.63 %           3.82 %
Cost of funds(6)         3.27 %           2.63 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits         3.96 %           3.19 %
Cost of total deposits         3.13 %           2.44 %
  1. Includes nonaccrual loans.
  2. Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
  3. Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
  4. Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
  5. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
  6. Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.
LOAN COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross
                     
Real estate mortgages:                      
Construction and development $     238,634     10.7 %   $     245,275     11.1 %   $     242,960     12.9 %
Residential         315,092     14.1 %           293,150     13.3 %           224,603     11.9 %
Commercial      1,352,084     60.6 %        1,344,554     61.0 %        1,144,867     60.5 %
Commercial and industrial         315,854     14.1 %           310,540     14.1 %           269,961     14.3 %
Consumer and other          11,580     0.5 %            12,228     0.5 %              8,286     0.4 %
   Gross loans      2,233,244     100.0 %        2,205,747     100.0 %        1,890,677     100.0 %
Unearned income           (6,675 )                 (6,536 )                 (6,169 )    
   Loans, net of unearned income      2,226,569              2,199,211              1,884,508      
Allowance for credit losses         (28,338 )               (28,061 )               (24,378 )    
     Loans, net $ 2,198,231         $ 2,171,150         $ 1,860,130      


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total
                     
                       
Noninterest-bearing transaction $     575,357   23.8 %   $     546,282   22.5 %   $     437,959   21.7 %
Interest-bearing transaction      1,128,959   46.8 %        1,124,706   46.5 %           946,347   46.9 %
Savings          52,472   2.2 %            53,565   2.2 %            35,412   1.7 %
Time deposits, $250,000 and under         512,717   21.3 %           558,600   23.1 %           500,406   24.8 %
Time deposits, over $250,000         141,792   5.9 %           137,393   5.7 %            98,065   4.9 %
     Total deposits $ 2,411,297   100.0 %   $ 2,420,546   100.0 %   $ 2,018,189   100.0 %
                                   


Nonperfoming Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
           
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
         
         
Nonaccrual loans $              6,434     $              7,803     $              1,017  
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest                       99                           65                         160  
Total nonperforming loans                  6,533                      7,868                      1,177  
OREO                       —                             33                           33  
Total nonperforming assets $              6,533     $              7,901     $              1,210  
           
Financial difficulty modification loans – nonaccrual(1)                     600                         622                         907  
Financial difficulty modification loans – accruing                  1,055                      1,071                      1,095  
Financial difficulty modification loans $              1,655     $              1,693     $              2,002  
           
Allowance for credit losses $            28,338     $            28,061     $            24,378  
Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period $       2,226,569     $       2,199,211     $       1,884,508  
Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $       2,233,244     $       2,205,747     $       1,890,677  
Total assets $       2,849,264     $       2,841,440     $       2,446,663  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   433.77 %     356.65 %     2071.20 %
Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income   0.29 %     0.36 %     0.06 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.29 %     0.36 %     0.06 %
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO   0.29 %     0.36 %     0.06 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.23 %     0.28 %     0.05 %
           
Nonaccrual loans by category:          
Real estate mortgages:          
Construction & Development $                 415        $                   —       $                   —    
Residential Mortgages                     559                            522                         252  
Commercial Real Estate Mortgages                  2,097                         2,155                         765  
Commercial & Industrial                  3,363                         5,126                           —    
Consumer and other                       —                              —                             —    
         Total $              6,434        $              7,803     $              1,017  

(1)   Financial difficulty modifications loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.


Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31, 2023
                 
Average loans, net of unearned income $    2,205,892     $    2,134,318     $    1,814,484     $    2,061,604     $    1,711,006  
Loans, net of unearned income        2,226,569            2,199,211            1,884,508            2,226,569            1,884,508  
Gross loans        2,233,244            2,205,747            1,890,677            2,233,244            1,890,677  
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period             28,061                 25,828                 22,181                 24,378                 20,156  
Impact of adoption of ASC 326                     —                           —                           —                           —                    (1,285 )
Charge-offs:                  
Construction and development                     —                           —                           —                           —                            3  
Residential                     —                           —                           —                          11                         —    
Commercial                     —                        119                         —                        157                         —    
Commercial and industrial                     —                        384                      424                   1,210                      686  
Consumer and other                     —                           —                            2                        25                          8  
Total charge-offs                     —                        503                      426                   1,403                      697  
Recoveries:                  
Construction and development                     —                           —                           —                           —                           —    
Residential                      7                        13                          4                        34                        41  
Commercial                     —                           —                           —                           —                           —    
Commercial and industrial                  196                      139                        39                      367                        54  
Consumer and other                      2                          1                          1                          5                        19  
Total recoveries                  205                      153                        44                      406                      114  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $             (205 )   $              350     $              382     $              997     $              583  
                   
Provision for credit losses $                72     $           2,583     $           2,579     $           4,957     $           6,090  
Balance at end of the period $         28,338     $         28,061     $         24,378     $         28,338     $         24,378  
                   
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments at beginning of the period $           1,405     $           1,206     $           1,524      $           1,239     $                —    
Impact of adoption of ASC 326                    —                          —                          —                          —                     1,285  
Day 2 impact from acquisition                    —                        199                        —                        199                        —    
Credit for credit losses on unfunded commitments                    —                          —                      (285 )                    (33 )                    (46 )
Balance at the end of the period $           1,405     $           1,405     $           1,239     $           1,405     $           1,239  
                   
Allowance to loans, net of unearned income   1.27 %     1.28 %     1.29 %     1.27 %     1.29 %
Allowance to gross loans   1.27 %     1.27 %     1.29 %     1.27 %     1.29 %
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans, net of unearned income(1)   (0.04) %     0.07 %     0.08 %     0.05 %     0.03 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1)   0.01 %     0.48 %     0.56 %     0.24 %     0.36 %

(1)   Ratio is annualized.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Noninterest Expense

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
                 
Net income $         11,198     $           7,353     $           8,896     $         34,868     $         31,952  
Add:  One-time retirement related expenses                     —                           —                           —                           —                     1,571  
Add:  Professional fees related to ERC                  236                         —                           —                        236                         —    
Add:  Wire fraud loss                     —                           —                           —                     1,155                         —    
Add:  Merger-related expenses                     —                     1,511                         —                     1,511                         —    
Add:  Net OREO loss (gain)                      3                         —                       (154 )                       —                       (156 )
Less: Employee retention credit               1,154                         —                           —                     1,162                         —    
Less: Fee received on early loan payoff                     —                           —                     1,863                         —                     1,863  
Less: Net gain on securities                    25                        75                        98                      108                      555  
Less: Tax effect                 (226 )                    114                     (508 )                    161                     (241 )
Core net income $         10,484     $           8,675     $           7,289     $         36,339     $         31,190  
Average assets $    2,875,981     $    2,777,215     $    2,303,398     $    2,664,353     $    2,211,742  
Core return on average assets   1.45 %     1.24 %     1.26 %     1.36 %     1.41 %
                   
Net income $         11,198     $           7,353     $           8,896     $         34,868     $         31,952  
Add:  One-time retirement related expenses                     —                           —                           —                           —                     1,571  
Add:  Professional fees related to ERC                  236                         —                           —                        236                         —    
Add:  Wire fraud loss                     —                           —                           —                     1,155                         —    
Add:  Merger-related expenses                     —                     1,511                         —                     1,511                         —    
Add:  Net OREO loss (gain)                      3                         —                       (154 )                       —                       (156 )
Add:  Provision                    72                   2,583                   2,579                   4,957                   6,090  
Less: Employee retention credit               1,154                         —                           —                     1,162                         —    
Less: Fee received on early loan payoff                     —                           —                     1,863                         —                     1,863  
Less: Net gain on securities                    25                        75                        98                      108                      555  
Add:  Income taxes               3,696                   2,380                   2,330                 10,724                   9,068  
Pretax pre-provision core net income $         14,026     $         13,752     $         11,690     $         52,181     $         46,107  
Average assets $    2,875,981     $    2,777,215     $    2,303,398     $    2,664,353     $    2,211,742  
Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets   1.94 %     1.97 %     2.01 %     1.96 %     2.08 %
                   
Net interest income $         25,050     $         24,246        $         20,404        $         91,707        $         80,112     
Add:  Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)                    66                        75                           99                         288                         312     
Net interest income - FTE $         25,116     $         24,321        $         20,503        $         91,995        $         80,424     
                   
Net interest margin   3.66 %     3.65 %     3.69 %     3.61 %     3.81 %
Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)   0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.01 %
Net interest margin - FTE   3.67 %     3.66 %     3.71 %     3.63 %     3.82 %
                   
Total stockholders' equity $       279,889     $       271,370     $       214,964     $       279,889     $       214,964  
Less:  Intangible assets             42,115                 40,318                 17,761                 42,115                 17,761  
Tangible common equity $       237,774     $       231,052     $       197,203     $       237,774     $       197,203  
                   
(1)  Assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
   Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
                 
Core net income $         10,484     $           8,675     $           7,289     $         36,339     $         31,190  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding      10,061,735            9,725,884            9,021,358            9,503,994            9,038,004  
Diluted core earnings per share $             1.04     $             0.89     $             0.81     $             3.82     $             3.45  
                   
Common shares outstanding at year or period end        9,889,260            9,882,350            8,841,349            9,889,260            8,841,349  
Tangible book value per share $           24.04     $           23.38     $           22.30     $           24.04     $           22.30  
                   
Total assets at end of period $    2,849,264     $    2,841,440     $    2,446,663     $    2,849,264     $    2,446,663  
Less:  Intangible assets             42,115                 40,318                 17,761                 42,115                 17,761  
Adjusted assets at end of period $    2,807,149     $    2,801,122     $    2,428,902     $    2,807,149     $    2,428,902  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.47 %     8.25 %     8.12 %     8.47 %     8.12 %
                   
Total average shareholders equity $       276,250     $       246,081     $       207,324     $       242,224     $       197,680  
Less:  Average intangible assets             40,177                 26,884                 17,809                 25,653                 17,932  
Average tangible common equity $       236,073     $       219,197     $       189,515     $       216,571     $       179,748  
Net income to common shareholders $         11,198     $           7,353     $           8,896     $         34,868     $         31,952  
Return on average tangible common equity   18.87 %     13.35 %     18.62 %     16.10 %     17.78 %
Average tangible common equity $       236,073     $       219,197     $       189,515     $       216,571     $       179,748  
Core net income $         10,484     $           8,675     $           7,289     $         36,339      $         31,190  
Core return on average tangible common equity   17.67 %     15.74 %     15.26 %     16.78 %     17.35 %
                   
Net interest income $         25,050     $         24,246     $         20,404     $         91,707     $         80,112  
Add:  Noninterest income               2,990                   1,757                   3,118                   7,390                   8,874  
Less: Employee retention credit               1,154                         —                           —                     1,162                         —    
Less: Fee received on early loan payoff                     —                           —                     1,863                         —                     1,863  
Less: Net gain on securities                    25                        75                        98                      108                      555  
Operating revenue $         26,861     $         25,928     $         21,561     $         97,827     $         86,568  
                   
Expenses:                  
Total noninterest expense $         13,074     $         13,687     $           9,717     $         48,548     $         41,876  
Less: One-time retirement related expenses                     —                           —                           —                           —                     1,571  
Less: Professional fees related to ERC                  236                         —                           —                        236                         —    
Less: Wire fraud loss                     —                           —                           —                     1,155                         —    
Less: Merger-related expenses                     —                     1,511                         —                     1,511                         —    
Less: Net OREO loss (gain)                      3                         —                       (154 )                       —                       (156 )
Less: Loss on sale of branches                     —                           —                           —                           —                           —    
Adjusted noninterest expenses $         12,835     $         12,176     $           9,871        $         45,646     $         40,461  
Core efficiency ratio   47.78 %     46.96 %     45.78 %     46.66 %     46.74 %

