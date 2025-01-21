HRCI Elects Katharine Claytor as Board Chair

Global Business Leader and CHRO Brings Unique Expertise to Key Role

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI, the premier credentialing and learning community for the human resource profession, today announced the appointment of Katharine “Kathy” Claytor, SPHR, GPHR, a global HR executive, as the chair of its board of directors. Claytor has over 20 years of experience leading the human resources function at organizations in the financial services, government, and technology industries, including her current role as Chief Human Resources Officer at Delta Dental. She is recognized as a people- and culture-first leader with a track record of achieving global business results.

In addition to her role as HRCI’s board chair, Claytor serves on the board of the Roanoke Blacksburg Innovation Alliance, which advances technology and biotechnology throughout the region. A frequent speaker at the World HRD Congress in Mumbai, India, where she was recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Global Leaders in Asia, she is a sought-after participant in executive human resources delegations throughout the Asia Pacific region, Cuba, and South Africa. A certified Global Professional in Human Resources (GPHR) and Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), she holds a master’s degree from the University of Lynchburg, a bachelor’s degree in business and economics from Emory and Henry College and Harvard executive studies. Earlier in her career, Claytor was an item writer for HRCI and assisted in the development of ISO standards for HR.

With Claytor’s appointment, which was effective January 1, 2025, Andre T. Allen, MBA, GPHR, assumed the role of immediate past chair. Other board members include Gardiner Hempel, Jr., CPA, GPHR, Secretary/Treasurer; Janet Hanofee, SPHR, Governance Committee Chair; Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, CEO of HRCI; Franz Gilbert, GPHR; Kenneth Lee; Nancy Hill-Davis, SPHR, CCHR; Dr. Janet Walsh, DBA, Board Liaison; Shaun Mayo, SPHR; and Shelie Gustafson, SPHR, GPHR.

“I’ve delighted in being part of HRCI’s expansion as the trusted source of education and certification for the HR industry, as well as its growing presence around the world,” said Claytor, who thanked Allen for his leadership. “As we move forward, HRCI will continue to evolve, adding substantial value to organizations and HR professionals, especially during these times of significant change.”

Dr. Amy Dufrane, CEO of HRCI, commented, “Kathy’s contributions to the HRCI board are well documented and have added tremendous value to the future of work. Given her significant expertise as a global business leader and hands-on HR executive, her leadership will ensure that HRCI can serve its deeply engaged community with the right tools, education, and opportunities that differentiate us.”

About HRCI®

HRCI® is the premier credentialing and learning community for the human resource profession. For 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. Secretariat for International Organization for Standardization (ISO) TC 260, HRCI helps HR professionals achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and administering eight global certifications. To learn more about HRCI, visit www.hrci.org.

Katharine "Kathy" Claytor, SPHR, GPHR Board Chair, HRCI

