Global Pain Management Market to Surge from USD 73.24 Billion in 2023 to USD 108.48 Billion by 2032, Reports SNS Insider

Pain Management Market

Advancements in non-opioid therapies, AI-integrated solutions, and regenerative medicine drive transformative growth in the pain management market.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Pain Management Market was estimated at USD 73.24 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 108.48 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Growing Demand for Innovative Therapies Fuels Expansion in the Pain Management MarketThe pain management market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing occurrence of chronic pain, an older demographic, and progress in pain management technologies. More than 20% of adults globally experience chronic pain, greatly impacting their quality of life. In 2023, 24.3% of adults indicated experiencing ongoing pain extending beyond three months. The move towards non-opioid therapies, driven by the worldwide opioid epidemic, is promoting the adoption of safer options. Devices that act as neuromodulators, such as spinal cord stimulators and TENS units, are being more widely utilized for issues like neuropathy and back pain. Additionally, the demand for regenerative medicine applications, such as stem cell therapies, is increasing, especially for musculoskeletal pain relief. The market gains advantages from the rise of biologics and AI-based pain management systems, allowing for targeted treatment and enhanced patient results.Key Players in Pain Management MarketPfizer Inc. (Celebrex, Lyrica)• Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals) (Nucynta, Tylenol)• Eli Lilly and Company (Emgality, Cymbalta)• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Ajovy, Actiq)• Abbott Laboratories (Proclaim XR, Voltaren Gel)• Boston Scientific Corporation (Spectra WaveWriter, Vercise DBS)• Medtronic plc (Intellis, SynchroMed II)• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) (Panadol, Voltfast)• Novartis AG (Aimovig, Voltaren XR)• Sanofi (Ketoprofen, Plaquenil)• Allergan (AbbVie) (Botox, Bystolic)• AstraZeneca (Nexium, Seroquel)• Bayer AG (Aspirin, Aleve)• Purdue Pharma (OxyContin, MS Contin)• Endo Pharmaceuticals (Percocet, Lidoderm)• Zogenix, Inc. (Sumavel DosePro, Relday)• Takeda Pharmaceuticals (Trintellix, Amitiza)• Merck & Co., Inc. (Arcoxia, Zostavax)• Bristol Myers Squibb (Opdivo, Abraxane)• Nevro Corp. (Senza, Omnia)Segment AnalysisBy TypesNSAIDs Lead the Pain Management Market, Antimigraine Segment Set for Rapid GrowthIn 2023 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) segment dominated the pain management market, occupying a 34% market share. Due to their effectiveness, cost-effectiveness, and easy access, they are a favored option for addressing issues such as arthritis and musculoskeletal disorders. NSAIDs remain a key treatment choice by alleviating pain, lowering inflammation, and reducing fever, thus promoting significant market expansion. Their availability without a prescription and recognized safety records further increase their common usage.The Antimigraine segment is projected to see the fastest growth, driven by the rising worldwide incidence of migraines, impacting more than 12% of people. The recent endorsement of monoclonal antibody therapies by the FDA has brought about targeted, highly effective treatments, further boosting market growth as additional patients pursue specialized migraine relief.By IndicationNeuropathic Pain Management Leads the Market, Musculoskeletal Pain Segment Shows Rapid GrowthIn 2023, the Neuropathic Pain Management Solutions segment dominated the market, fueled by ailments such as diabetic neuropathy and postherpetic neuralgia. These intricate and long-lasting conditions impact about 7-10% of the worldwide population, driving continuous research and development initiatives. Consequently, the management of neuropathic pain continues to be a crucial area in the pain management market.The Musculoskeletal Pain segment is the fastest-growing segment and accounted for 16% of the market share in 2023. This is mainly attributable to the increasing incidence of back pain and osteoarthritis, impacting more than 1.7 billion individuals globally. The increasing need for cutting-edge, minimally invasive procedures and regenerative treatments is contributing to the growth of this segment.Pain Management Market SegmentationBy Types• Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)• Anticonvulsants• Sedatives• Narcotics• Antimigraine specialists• Antidepressants• OthersBy Indication• Delegated neuropathic torment• Disease torment• Facial agony and headache• Musculoskeletal torment• Fibromyalgia• Persistent back torment• Joint torment• Headache• Post-usable tormentBy Mode of Purchase• Over the counter• Solution-basedBy End-User• Emergency clinics and facilities• Drug organizations• Clinical gadget organizations• Examination• Educational establishments• OthersRegional AnalysisIn 2023, North America dominated the pain management market, fueled by sophisticated healthcare systems, heightened awareness, and substantial R&D funding. With 20% of adults experiencing chronic pain, the area's adoption of advanced technologies and non-opioid treatments has spurred market expansion. The U.S. remains at the forefront with innovative therapies, like the FDA-sanctioned monoclonal antibody for migraines set for 2024.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth owing to a significant aging demographic, increasing lifestyle-related illnesses, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. The increasing awareness and disposable income in countries such as China and India are fueling the demand for advanced therapies for common musculoskeletal disorders like back pain and arthritis.Recent Developments• In March 2023, Pfizer Inc. received approval from the U.S. FDA for ZAVZPRET (zavegepant), a nasal spray that is the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist for the acute treatment of migraines with or without aura in adults. The approval followed a successful Phase 3 study, where ZAVZPRET showed significantly better results than a placebo, achieving pain relief and alleviating the most bothersome symptoms within two hours of administration.• August 2023, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, announced that the European Commission had granted conditional marketing authorization for TALVEY (talquetamab) as a monotherapy for the treatment of adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). This approval applies to patients who have undergone at least three prior therapies and experienced disease progression after the last treatment.Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Pain Management Market by Types8. Pain Management Market by Indication9. Pain Management Market by Mode of Purchase10. Pain Management Market by End-User11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. Conclusion

