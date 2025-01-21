Coconut Milk Market to Reach US$ 4.34 Billion by 2034, Says Fact.MR

Presence of electrolytes and nutrients in coconut milk supporting its reputation as a healthy beverage, thereby complementing market growth, says Fact.MR.

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new research report published by Fact.MR, the global coconut milk market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.96 billion in 2024 and thereafter expand at 8.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The path of this market is being shaped by changing consumer food preferences and growing health concerns.Food and beverage companies are investing heavily in research and development to enhance the quality, flavor, and nutritional value of their products using coconut milk. Coconut milk-based products provide numerous health benefits.As more people become aware of the health benefits of coconut milk, the demand for it grows, particularly in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. Producers prioritize significant developments to meet the needs of a large customer base. Since coconut milk is regarded as a healthier alternative to carbonated beverages, its demand is expected to increase swiftly in the years ahead.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10256 North America and East Asia, together, account for well over 40% share of global sales of coconut milk. Across the world, preference for organic coconut milk is extremely high, and this variant accounts for three-fourths share of overall revenue generation.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global coconut milk market is forecasted to reach US$ 4.34 billion by the end of 2034.Sales of coconut milk in the United States are estimated at US$ 205.5 million in 2024.The South Korea market is projected to reach US$ 233.8 million by the end of 2034.Demand for coconut milk in North America is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2034.China is expected to account for a market share of 48.7% in East Asia in 2024.Sales of organic coconut milk are estimated at US$ 1.49 billion in 2024.“Due to its low calorie, fat, and carbohydrate content, and rich antioxidant properties, coconut milk will become increasingly popular among health-conscious consumers over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.High Demand for Coconut Milk in EuropeGrowth of the food and beverages industry is creating lucrative opportunities for coconut milk producers in Europe. The primary growth drivers in this region are increased consumer awareness of coconut milk's various benefits and a preference for drinking it. One of the most significant trends in this market is the availability of product variations based on consumer preferences and selection. Furthermore, the growing popularity of healthy functional drinks, the desire to reduce sugar and energy intake, and the launch of new flavors are driving the growing interest in coconut milk in Europe.Growth Drivers for Coconut Milk MarketRising Health Consciousness and Veganism: Growing awareness of health benefits associated with plant-based diets and an increasing shift toward veganism are driving demand for coconut milk as a dairy alternative.Popularity of Functional Foods: Coconut milk's nutritional properties, including its richness in vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats, make it a favored ingredient in functional and fortified food products, supporting market growth.Expanding Use in Culinary Applications: The growing popularity of Asian, Caribbean, and other cuisines globally has heightened the use of coconut milk in recipes, boosting its demand among consumers and foodservice industries.Increased Demand for Lactose-Free Products: Rising lactose intolerance cases and consumer preference for dairy-free alternatives are significantly contributing to the increased adoption of coconut milk.Growth in Plant-Based Beverage Market: As a versatile ingredient, coconut milk is gaining traction in the plant-based beverage market for smoothies, coffee creamers, and ready-to-drink formulations.Rising Beauty and Personal Care Applications: Coconut milk’s hydrating and nourishing properties are driving its use in skincare and haircare products, expanding its market potential beyond the food and beverage sector.Technological Advancements in Processing: Innovations in production techniques, such as UHT processing and packaging, are enhancing the shelf life and convenience of coconut milk, increasing its appeal to consumers.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10256 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ambulance cot market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (emergency cots, transport cots), technology (manual cots, pneumatic cots, electric cots), and end user (EMS service providers, hospitals, ambulatory service centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Plant-based Milk Powder Market : The plant-based milk powder market is experiencing strong growth due to increasing consumer demand for healthier, sustainable alternatives. Innovations in taste, texture, and nutritional profiles have made plant-based milk powders more appealing, with a variety of options like almond, soy, coconut, oat, and rice catering to diverse preferences. The rise of e-commerce and increased availability in retail outlets are making these products more accessible, reaching consumers in even remote areas. With a focus on sustainability and health, the market is poised for continued expansion, offering opportunities for brands that prioritize quality, variety, and consumer values. Organic Milk Market : The organic milk market is witnessing strong growth driven by the increasing demand for organic food products globally. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek natural, chemical-free alternatives, the appeal of organic milk continues to rise. This shift is further fueled by the growing awareness of the health benefits of organic milk, especially as it relates to managing chronic conditions like hypertension, obesity, and heart-related disorders. Additionally, the trend toward healthier lifestyles and clean label products is encouraging consumers to choose organic milk over conventional options, further expanding market opportunities for brands that emphasize sustainability and quality.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United States

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.