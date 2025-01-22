Tietoevry Building an AI Empowered Future

AI enablement allows us to bring a totally new level of information to the fingertips of consumers and business users” — Tietoevry CEO, Kimmo Alkio

HELSINKI, FINLAND, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tietoevry, a leading technology company in the Nordics, is working with its customers and partners to actively explore the rapidly evolving capabilities of AI and Generative AI. The opportunities to increase efficiency and productivity, improve decision-making, automate workflows, and enable truly data-driven solutions span all industries and business functions.“We continue to be very inspired by the opportunities that all major technology innovations bring to society. AI enablement allows us to bring a totally new level of information to the fingertips of consumers and business users,” says Tietoevry CEO, Kimmo Alkio.While times and technologies change, Tietoevry’s commitment to the responsible use of technology remains. The company strives to develop and implement AI solutions that are responsible, human-centered, and secure.AI Use Cases across IndustriesTietoevry is driving AI and Generative AI innovation across many sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, banking, retail, and more. Some of Tietoevry’s latest achievements in the field include:In 2024, Tietoevry launched mandatory training with a focus on responsible AI for all 24 000 employees globally. We also introduced seven guiding principles to ensure the responsible use of AI . This foundation governs the use of AI across the organization, optimizing opportunities while minimizing risks​.Tietoevry Care provides leading software solutions for health and social care in the Nordics. By utilizing Generative AI, the business group has been able to increase its overall R&D productivity by more than 23% since October 2023. Greater efficiency in development translates into a range of benefits for our customers. AI helps engineering teams to improve the performance and user experience of products, as well as bring new features to market faster. The technology also supports tailoring solutions to meet specific customer needs.Tietoevry Banking is leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to combat financial crime more effectively. For some years Tietoevry has been at the forefront of using supervised AI models against fraud in Financial Crime Prevention (FCP); advanced models analyze complex data inputs in real-time to block suspicious transactions.Building on its global data- and design-driven expertise, Tietoevry Create's Next AI Lab allows customers to visualize the solution before making the investment decision using a proprietary approach that draws on behavioral design principles to craft ethical, science-based, empathetic AI solutions that scale. The result is AI that works for people and businesses.“We have been around for over five decades, which has required us to continuously reinvent ourselves to be at the forefront of technology. Today, Tietoevry’s global team of experts – present in more than 20 markets – specializes in the cloud, data, AI and design, serving thousands of enterprises and public-sector customers across some 90 countries,” says Alkio.Watch the Campaign Live on CBS News here For more information, please contactTietoevry Newsdesk, news@tietoevry.com, +358 40 570 4072Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.Our 24 000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry’s annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company’s shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. https://www.tietoevry.com

Tietoevry | A Nordic Vision for Global AI Innovation - reshaping businesses and societies

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.