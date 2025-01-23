Ankle Syndesmosis Treatment Devices Market to Expand at 7.9% CAGR, Reaching US$ 396.7 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Market Benefitting from Advancements in Ankle Syndesmosis Treatment Devices Resulting in Rapid Recovery and Better Stability

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ankle syndesmosis treatment device market is estimated at US$ 184.8 million in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at 7.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, as per a new industry analysis published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.Rising cases of sports injuries along with increasing cases of ankle syndesmosis are predicted to fuel the demand for ankle syndesmosis treatment devices across regions. Increasing prevalence of bone disorders, including bone loss, infection, instability in the joints, joint pain, and accidents are projected to contribute to the rising demand for these devices. Constant technological advancements and the development of innovative products with several advantages, including reduced postoperative complications, are predicted to propel demand for ankle syndesmosis treatment devices going forward.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:In recent years, more surgeons have been becoming aware related to advanced implant materials, which is further predicted to stimulate demand for ankle syndesmosis treatment devices. However, these devices are comparatively more expensive than generic ones, which is a key factor expected to adversely impact their demand growth over the coming years.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global ankle syndesmosis treatment device market is set to reach US$ 184.8 million in 2024. Global demand for ankle syndesmosis treatment devices is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 396.7 million by the end of 2034.The market is forecasted to expand at 7.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Worldwide sales of syndesmosis implant systems are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2034.North America is predicted to account for 35.3% of the global market share by 2034. Demand for ankle syndesmosis treatment devices in China is projected to increase at an 8% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 23 million by the end of 2034.“Rising incidences of ankle injuries, increasing awareness about the treatment of ankle syndesmosis, and demand for minimally invasive procedures are predicted to positively influence demand for ankle syndesmosis treatment devices,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Ankle Syndesmosis Treatment Devices Market:Arthrex, Inc., Paragon 28, Inc., Mortise Medical, Inion Oy, Breg, Smith & Nephew Plc., Acumed LLC, Wright Medical Group N.V., Exatech, Inc., Infinite Technologies, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. are some of the leading ankle syndesmosis treatment device manufacturers in the world.Increasing Demand for Treatments Addressing Ankle Injuries in GermanyPresence of prominent suppliers of ankle syndesmosis treatment devices in Germany is attributed to government regulations that support participation in sports activities. This increased participation entails a growing number of accidents and bone disorders, which is predicted to positively impact market growth in Germany going forward.Ankle Syndesmosis Treatment Devices Industry News:In November 2019, Wright Medical Group reached an agreement with Stryker to acquire it. This effort is expected to help Stryker expand its footprint and accelerate growth potential.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ankle syndesmosis treatment device market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (syndesmosis implant systems [titanium-based plate implants, stainless steel-based plate implants, biodegradable material-based implants], syndesmosis plate kits, syndesmosis clamps), application (ankle fractures, syndesmosis reduction, postoperative management), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory settings, specialized orthopedic clinics), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global foot and ankle braces market is currently valued at US$ 844.7 million and is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 7% to reach US$ 1.18 billion by 2027.The global urology device market has been approximated at a value of US$ 13.07 billion in 2024 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach US$ 23.8 billion by the end of 2034.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 