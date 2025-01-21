Perjeta Pertuzumab Global Market Set For 15.5% Growth, Reaching $1,932.66 million By 2029

Perjeta Pertuzumab Global Market Report 2025 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The perjeta (Pertuzumab) market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1,932.66 million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.” — The Business Research Company

The growth graph of the Perjeta pertuzumab market has seen significant upward movement in recent years, and it doesn't show any signs of slowing down. From $935.92 million in 2024, the market size is projected to climb to $1,084.80 million in 2025, heralding a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.9%. The growth during the historic period can largely be attributed to factors such as increased adoption in oncology, a surging demand for Antibody-drug conjugates ADCs, targeted and less toxic treatments, increased inorganic growth, and a rising appeal for targeted and personalized medicine.

How Will The Perjeta Market Perform In The Future?

The upward trajectory of the Perjeta pertuzumab market isn’t showing signs of stopping any time soon. It is expected to further ascend to $1,932.66 million in 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 15.5%. This anticipated development during the forecast period can be linked back to the rising incidence of breast cancer, as well as an increase in interest in ADCs for hematologic malignancies. Apart from this, increased incidence of cancer, surging unmet medical needs, the prosperous field of pharmaceutical R&D for cancer immunotherapy, and major trends like the adoption of biosimilars in oncology and the development of biosimilars and generics add substantial fuel to the burgeoning market.

What Factors Are Propelling The Progress Of The Pertuzumab Market?

One of the primary growth drivers of the Perjeta pertuzumab market is the rising incidence of breast cancer globally. Breast cancer is a menacing disease where malignant cells take root and grow in breast tissue, predominantly starting in the ducts or lobules. This rising incidence is attributed to lifestyle changes such as increased instances of obesity and sedentary habits, and the implementation of effective early detection methods through widespread screening programs.

Perjeta pertuzumab is employed to treat HER2-positive breast cancer by targeting the HER2 receptor and is typically combined with trastuzumab and chemotherapy to enhance treatment outcomes. A credible example of this rising trend is the fact reported in October 2023 by a UK-based not-for-profit charity, Ray of Light Wales, where it was estimated that the number of people living in the UK post a breast cancer diagnosis is at 600,000, and this figure is likely to double by 2030. Hence, the rising incidence of breast cancer is a crucial driver of the growth of the herceptin biosimilars market.

Who Are The Major Industry Players In The Perjeta Market?

Some of the prominent companies operating in the Perjeta pertuzumab market currently include Roche Holding AG. These major players often play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the market through their innovative solutions and advanced technologies.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Perjeta Market?

A key trend seen in the Perjeta pertuzumab market is the focus on developing cutting-edge solutions like subcutaneous combination therapies. These aim to make a significant improvement in patient outcomes and treatment convenience. Subcutaneous combination therapies involve a combination of two or more drugs that create a single subcutaneous injection administered under the skin to treat a specific condition. A recent instance is the November 2023 launch by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, of Phesgo, a subcutaneous combination treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer and advanced or recurrent HER2-positive colorectal cancer.

How Is The Perjeta Market Segmented?

The Perjeta pertuzumab market can be segmented according to various factors:

1 By Type: Human source; Animal source

2 By Product: Monoclonal Antibody; Biologic Drug

3 By Indication: Early Breast Cancer; Metastatic Breast Cancer

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies

What Does The Regional Analysis Indicate About The Perjeta Market?

North America reigned as the largest region in the Perjeta pertuzumab market in 2024. However, the forthcoming period depicts Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing region. The regions covered in this report encapsulate Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

