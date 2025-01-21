Trawick International Expands into UK and Europe Travel Insurance Market with Regional Head of Travel Underwriting

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International UK Ltd., a London-based subsidiary of Trawick Holdings, LLC, has announced the appointment of Billy Warner, a seasoned expert in the international insurance industry, as Head of Travel Underwriting, UK and Europe.

In this newly created role, Warner will spearhead the establishment of Trawick International's travel insurance offerings in the UK and Europe. While travel insurance has long been a cornerstone of Trawick International’s expertise in the United States, this marks the company’s first foray into the UK and European markets — a strategic initiative Warner will lead under the guidance of Claire Hargreaves, Managing Director, Trawick International, UK and Europe.

Hargreaves commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Billy Warner to the Trawick International team. His deep expertise and proven leadership in the insurance industry will be instrumental in building a strong foundation for our travel insurance operations in this region."

Warner added, “I've joined Trawick International at a really exciting time, and I can't wait to use my experience to help deliver our strategic ambitions within the UK and European travel insurance space.”

Warner brings 15 years of experience in underwriting and managing international insurance programs, having held senior roles at leading global insurance providers. His appointment reflects Trawick International's commitment to delivering innovative, personalized insurance solutions to customers worldwide.

About Trawick International

For more than 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today's globally mobile population. Learn more at trawickholdings.com.

