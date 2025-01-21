Abrysvo Or Arexvy Global Market Report 2025: Market Size, Growth Trends, Key Players, And Future Market Forecasts

Abrysvo Or Arexvy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What has been the historic growth trend in the abrysvo or arexvy global market and what is expected in the coming years?

The abrysvo or arexvy market size has displayed significant growth in recent years, displaying a historic compound annual growth rate HCAGR of XX%. It will escalate from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025. Key drivers for these growth patterns were an aging population, initiation of vaccination programs, rising awareness of respiratory illnesses, government health initiatives, and seasonal respiratory illness outbreaks.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19948&type=smp

What is predicted for the growth of the abrysvo or arexvy market over the forecast period?

The abrysvo or arexvy market size is anticipated to observe further growth in the next few years, targeting $XX million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. The forecasted growth can be largely attributed to an increasing elderly population, expanded vaccine access and global distribution, a focus on preventative healthcare, surging incidences of respiratory infections, and improved healthcare policies and coverage. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in vaccine technology, personalized medicine, wearable health technology integration, vaccine delivery innovations, cold chain logistics, and smart packaging.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/abrysvo-or-arexvy-global-market-report

Which major factors are propelling the growth of the abrysvo or arexvy market?

The abrysvo or arexvy market's growth is expected to be significantly driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory syncytial virus RSV infections. RSV infections primarily affect the respiratory tract and can potentially cause severe illness in infants, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals. The high contagion of the RSV, seasonal outbreaks, lack of widespread immunity, and increased susceptibility among vulnerable populations like infants and the elderly all contribute to the prevalence of RSV infections.

Which Companies are the Key Players in the Abrysvo or Arexvy market?

Major companies operating in the abrysvo or arexvy market are Pfizer Inc.; and GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK. These innovators have significantly contributed to the market growth and continue to propel its development through innovative strategies and novel offerings.

What emerging trends are witnessed in the abrysvo or arexvy market?

In the abrysvo or arexvy market, companies aim to expand the vaccine's use across a wider range of age groups by focusing on broader age indications. An example is Pfizer Inc., which received FDA approval for its RSV Vaccine, ABRYSVO, in October 2024. It expanded its indication to the broadest adult population and remains the only approved RSV vaccine for pregnant individuals between 32 and 36 weeks of gestation to protect infants from birth to 6 months.

How is the abrysvo or arexvy market segmented?

The abrysvo or arexvy market is segmented as follows:

1 By Clinical Indication: Respiratory Syncytial Virus RSV Prevention, Infant Protection

2 By Age Group: Adults 18-59 years, Older Adults 60+ years, Pregnant Individuals 32-36 weeks of gestation

3 By End User: Healthcare Providers, Pregnant Individuals, High-Risk Adults

What is the regional market scenario in the abrysvo or arexvy industry?

North America boasted the largest share in the abrysvo or arexvy market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other covered regions are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse for more similar reports-

Monoclonal Antibodies (MAs) Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/monoclonal-antibodies-global-market-report

Cancer biologics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-biologics-global-market-report

Vaccines Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vaccines-global-market-report



The 2025 Abrysvo or Arexvy Global Market Report offers a comprehensive look at the industry performance and future projections. Data-rich and timely, this report is a product of The Business Research Company's high reputation in delivering over 15000+ reports from 27 industries across 60+ geographies. Built with 1,500,000 datasets, thorough secondary research, and industry leaders' unique insights, this report provides the information you need to stay ahead in the abrysvo or arexvy market.

Contact Us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.