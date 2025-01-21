PHILIPPINES, January 21 - Press Release

January 21, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE STATEMENT OF PRESIDENT MARCOS ON IMPLEMENTING SEX EDUCATION IN PH Amid debates on implementing sex education in schools, where the President has emphasized the important role of parents—a stance I completely agree with— the Senate Committee on Basic Education will conduct an inquiry on the Department of Education's implementation of Comprehensive Sexuality Education and its consistency with the mandate of the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health (RPRH) Act of 2012 or Republic Act No. 10354. It is worth noting that Section 14 of the RPRH Law already calls for age- and development-appropriate reproductive health education for adolescents. I maintain that the country needs to do more in reducing teenage pregnancies and HIV infections, but we must do so in a way that recognizes the important role of parents and parent-substitutes in the formulation and implementation of policies that will have a lasting impact on the well-being of our children. The Parent Effectiveness Service Program Act (Republic Act No. 11908) provides for these mechanisms, and I call for their effective implementation to address challenges facing our youth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.