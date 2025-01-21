PHILIPPINES, January 21 - Press Release

January 21, 2025 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the Chinese national arrested for alleged espionage The Senate must immediately enhance our existing Anti-Espionage Law. Habang patuloy na pabalik-balik ang Monster ship ng Tsina sa West Philippine Sea, dapat matiyak ng ating gobyerno na hindi natin hahayaan lang na napapaligiran na tayo ng mga espiya. I have long flagged the possible presence of Chinese spies, lalo na nung nagkaroon ng Visa Upon Arrival o VUA scheme sa Bureau of Immigration na nagresulta sa Pastillas scam. Napakaraming Chinese nationals ang nakapasok sa bansa without proper immigration checks dahil dito. Nito namang imbestigasyon ng Senate Committee on Women tungkol sa POGO, si Alice Guo ay tinaguriang "agent of influence" ng NICA. Allegations of self-confessed Chinese spy She Zhijiang that Guo is a fellow spy have also not been put to rest. Government must continue to exhaust all efforts to reach out to She and obtain information so crucial for our security. I trust that the DND, together with other relevant agencies, is on top of this matter. We have to take this seriously for the sake of our national security, our national interest, our sovereignty.

