PHILIPPINES, January 21 - Press Release

January 21, 2025 Dela Rosa resolution honors 3 uniformed personnel for neutralizing Zamboanga's most wanted criminals Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Monday sponsored a resolution commending three uniformed personnel for neutralizing two of the most wanted criminals in Region XI. Dela Rosa sponsored proposed Senate Resolution 1270 and was adopted by the Senate during the plenary session on Monday. The resolution commends Police Senior Master Sergeant Ryan Mariano and Bureau of Corrections officer Melvin Magnaye for the "heroism" and "courage" they exhibited when they were able to put down the riding-in-tandem who were tagged as wanted by the Philippine National Police over their involvement in drug trafficking and several shooting incidents. "We mourn our law enforcers, our heroes that we have lost. Their heroism and love for country and peace will never be forgotten. We honor them. For those who were fortunate to have survived the perils of fighting crimes, we should do the same—we honor them," Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, said in his sponsorship speech. "Without the bravery of PSMS Mariano and boldness of Correction Officer Magnaye, these two criminals would have continued to pose a significant threat to public safety and security," he added. On December 31 last year, the two most wanted criminals in Zamboanga Peninsula shot Mariano when the latter was rendering the New Year's eve duty at Mount Carmel Parish Church. Magnaye, who was passing by the area when the incident happened, covered for Mariano who, at that time, was already shot on his chest and leg. "Mahirap po ang buhay ng isang pulis. Nagkalat po ang banta mula sa mga kriminal at mga nagnanais na mantsahan ang malinis na reputasyon. Hindi po nagsisilbing pananggalang ang uniporme na kanilang isinuot sa araw-araw. May bigat po itong taglay, at iyon ay ang responsibilidad na maging mabuti at marangal sa lahat ng pagkakataon," the former national police chief stressed. For Dela Rosa, it is time to give honor for the gallantry of the two uniformed personnel as this unpleasant incident showed their grit and determination to serve and protect the public. "It showed their extraordinary ability to swiftly perform their sworn duty of ensuring public safety, and their ability to go well beyond it. It is one thing to perform one's duty, to execute the tasks demanded of us by the very jobs we have sworn to fulfil. However, it is another thing altogether to rise above the bare minimum and to do even more than what is required in one's occupation," he said. Likewise, Dela Rosa acknowledged Zamboanga City Police Director Kimberly Molitas for her leadership, saying her foresight in deploying PNP personnel during the New Year's eve mass helped in providing safety and security to the churchgoers and the community. "There is no greater amount of nobility than to give one's life to protect another. However, we would always want and pray that in the process of keeping others from harm, our law enforcers live and tell the tale," he said.

