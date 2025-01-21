PHILIPPINES, January 21 - Press Release

January 21, 2025 Senator Imee R. Marcos: Statement on the teenage pregnancy issue in the Philippines My version of the bill tackled the overwhelming problem of teenage pregnancy in the Philippines, which with 1 out of 10 teenage girls pregnant or with a child, has been cited by the World Bank as not only a moral problem but an economic loss for these girls' education and future job prospects. While the present bill is significantly different from mine, in no way does it intend to deprive parents of their primordial authority and guidance. Instead, the DepEd, DSWD, DOH and the entire community is precisely enjoined to assist parents with "medically accurate, culturally sensitive, non discriminatory" information. Given the plethora of false sex data in the media, the growing incidence of HIV and STDs, in addition to rising teenage pregnancy, I think truthful and age- as well as culturally- appropriate sex education in schools, together with parental guidance, is ever more important today.

