Wi-Fi as a Service Market to Hit USD 31.52 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Seamless Connectivity

The Wi-Fi as a Service market is growing rapidly due to rising demand for seamless, reliable wireless connectivity across various industries.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wi-Fi as a Service Market size was USD 5.92 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 31.52 Billion by 2032, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 20.42% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3575 Keyplayers:Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco Meraki)Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise) (Aruba Central)Juniper Networks, Inc. (Mist AI)Extreme Networks, Inc. (ExtremeCloud IQ)Fortinet, Inc. (FortiAP Cloud)Ruckus Networks (CommScope) (Ruckus Cloud WiFi)Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei CloudCampus)Ubiquiti Inc. (UniFi Cloud)Cambium Networks, Ltd. (cnMaestro)Mojo Networks, Inc. (Arista Networks) (Cognitive WiFi)Aerohive Networks, Inc. (Extreme Networks) (HiveManager)TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd. (Omada Cloud Controller)Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra WiFi-as-a-Service)Superloop Limited (Superloop Managed WiFi)ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTRAN ProCloud WiFi)Tata Communications Limited (WiFi+ Managed Service)Orange Business Services (Orange WiFi as a Service)Comcast Business (Comcast Business WiFi Pro)Deutsche Telekom AG (Business WiFi Managed Solution)Verizon Communications Inc. (Verizon Managed WiFi)NETGEAR(WBE710 Tri-band WiFi 7 Access Point)Driving Forces Behind Wi-Fi as a Service Market GrowthThe Wi-Fi as a Service market is growing rapidly, as industries such as healthcare, education, and manufacturing adopt scalable and cost-effective wireless solutions. Technologies such as IoT, Wi-Fi 6, and Wi-Fi 7 are also driving demand for high-performance networks. The digital transformation of cloud computing and mobile devices is also a key growth driver, with businesses opting for WaaS to reduce costs and outsource management. Innovations like private 5G and satellite connectivity, spearheaded by firms such as Voicecom and Boldyn Networks, are improving performance, making WaaS a core of digital networks by 2032.Segment AnalysisBy ComponentIn 2023, the infrastructure segment of the Wi-Fi as a Service market captured the largest revenue share of approximately 45%. This segment consists of the key elements that are involved in the high-speed, reliable wireless connectivity process, such as Wi-Fi routers, access points, and network switches. With the growth of high-performance networks based on the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 technologies, infrastructure has become the primary driver for market growth. Advanced access points, like Edgecore Networks' recent offerings, support faster speeds and lower latency, which further fuels the demand for reliable network infrastructure.By LocationThe Indoor segment dominated the Wi-Fi as a Service market in 2023, capturing a revenue share of 69%. This dominance is attributed majorly to the increasing demands for high-speed and reliable Wi-Fi networks at home, office, and commercial buildings. Recent trends of remote work, e-commerce, and bandwidth-intensive applications have increased business and consumer needs for secure and seamless connectivity solutions. Recent developments in Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 technologies have made them more established, with better coverage, faster speeds, and lower latency, making them the prime candidates for indoor environments where network reliability matters most.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3575 Key Regional DevelopmentIn 2023, North America dominated the Wi-Fi as a Service market, holding a revenue share of 37%. This is driven by rapid digital transformation, technological advancements, and the growing demand for high-performance networks. Companies such as Cisco, Verizon, and Ruckus Networks are constantly innovating to improve Wi-Fi offerings, with Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 technologies at the top of their lists. The U.S. is the leader in WaaS adoption, with businesses across healthcare, education, and enterprise increasingly relying on these solutions to meet their growing connectivity needs.Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Wi-Fi as a Service market 2024-2032, fueled by rapid digital transformation, increased Internet adoption, and massive infrastructure investments and smart city initiatives, such as in China, India, and Japan. Countries are embracing advanced technologies like Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7, which will account for much of the growth in the WaaS market. The e-commerce, IoT, and cloud services segments are on a growth path in the region, with these industries adopting WaaS solutions.Recent DevelopmentsIn November 2024, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the rollout of free Wi-Fi to remote barracks as part of its “Taking Care of Our People” initiatives. This aims to provide reliable internet access in challenging locations, including through building retrofits.In October 2024, WMS showcased its advanced Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity solutions at the Interferry2024 Conference, offering faster speeds, tailored plans, and seamless integration with satellite providers like Starlink to enhance the passenger experience on ferries.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/wi-fi-as-a-service-market-3575 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.