Adipic Acid Market Size to Worth USD 6431.74 million by 2030 With a 4% CAGR by Exactitude Consultancy

Adipic Acid Market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, LANXESS, Domo Chemicals

The adipic acid market involves the production of this key chemical used in manufacturing plastics, synthetic fibers, and automotive parts. ” — Exactitude Consultancy

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report is a well-researched data presentation that analyzes the global Adipic Acid market. The study examines some of the most significant facets of the global Adipic Acid market and shows how pricing, competition, market dynamics, gross margin, and consumption will affect the market's performance. In addition to a thorough examination of the competitive environment, the study contains in-depth company profiles of the top participants in the market. It provides a summary of precise market data, including production, revenue, market value, volume, market share, and growth rate.

This report is also available in the following languages: Japanese (アジピン酸市場), Korea (아디프산 시장), china (己二酸市场), French (Marché de l’acide adipique), German (Adipinsäure-Markt), and Italy (Mercato dell'acido adipico), etc.

The global adipic acid market is expected to grow at 4% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 6431.74 million by 2029 from USD 4887.59 million in 2022.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, LANXESS, Domo Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Ascend Performance Materials, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Investa, Liaoyang Tianhua Chemical Co. Ltd, Solvay, among others.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Adipic Acid Market by Raw Material, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Cyclohexanol

Cyclohexanone

Adipic Acid Market by End Product, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Nylon 66 Fibers

Nylon 66 Engineering Resins

Polyurethane

Adipate Esters

Adipic Acid Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Plasticizers

Unsaturated Polyesters Resins

Wet Papers Resin

Coating Synthetic Lubricants

Food Additives

Adipic Acid Market by End-User Industry, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Textiles

Food

Personal Care

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Adipic Acid International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Adipic Acid Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Adipic Acid Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Adipic Acid Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Adipic Acid Industry 2025-2033

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Adipic Acid with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Adipic Acid Market Research Report

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Adipic Acid Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Adipic Acid Market?

What are the Adipic Acid market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Adipic Acid market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter's five techniques?

What is the Adipic Acid market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

