Stelara Ustekinumab Global Market Report 2025: Insights, Trends, Outlook and Strategic Decisions

Stelara (Ustekinumab) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Stelara (Ustekinumab) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

January 21, 2025

The Stelara ustekinumab market size has seen robust growth recently, escalating from $11,177.34 million in 2024 to an estimated $11,850.79 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to factors including the rise in healthcare spending, growth in specialty drug distribution channels, expansion of clinical trial programs, investment in research and development, and the increased use of telemedicine facilitating treatment access.

What is the Projected Market Size and Growth Rate of the Stelara Ustekinumab Market?

The Stelara ustekinumab market is projected to see substantial growth in the coming years. It is forecasted to increase to $14,768.48 million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can primarily be attributed to expanding indications for stelara, an increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, high efficacy in refractory cases compared to alternatives, rising awareness among patients and healthcare providers, and an ongoing focus on personalized medicine. Major trends in the forecast period include adoption of biologic therapies, development of advanced drug delivery systems, and data-driven healthcare systems.

What Growth Drivers Underpin the Stelara Ustekinumab Market?

The rise in prevalence of psoriasis patients is a significant propellant for the growth of the Stelara ustekinumab market. Psoriasis patients, affected by a chronic autoimmune disorder that accelerates skin cell turnover, results in red, scaly patches. The rise in prevalence can be attributed to multiple factors such as improved diagnosis, environmental triggers, genetic predisposition, and an aging population. Stelara ustekinumab works by targeting and inhibiting interleukin-12 and interleukin-23, helping psoriasis patients by effectively reducing inflammation and plaque formation. This action leads to improved skin clearance and long-term symptom management, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for these patients.

Who are the Key Players in the Stelara Ustekinumab Market?

Leading companies operating in the stelara ustekinumab market feature pharmaceutical giant, Johnson & Johnson.

Emerging Trends in the Stelara Ustekinumab Market

The key trend in the stelara ustekinumab market revolves around the development of innovative products. These include biosimilar to stelara, providing a cost-effective treatment option for patients with chronic inflammatory conditions.

What does the Market Segmentation of the Stelara Ustekinumab Market look like?

The Stelara ustekinumab market in this report is segmented into:

- Indication: Plaque Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Other Indications

- Route Of Administration: Subcutaneous Injection, Intravenous Infusion

- Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

- End User: Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric

Regional Insights of the Stelara Ustekinumab Market

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the stelara ustekinumab market. However, the forecast period is set to witness the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

