CBL International Limited受邀纳斯达克访谈，探讨可持续燃料愿景

马来西亚吉隆坡, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 阅读完整新闻稿 : https://cdn-banle-intl.react.hk/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/20121224/%E6%96%B0%E8%81%9E%E7%A8%BF_CN_CBL%E5%8F%97%E9%82%80%E6%8E%A5%E5%8F%97%E7%BA%B3%E6%96%AF%E8%BE%BE%E5%85%8B%E9%87%87%E8%AE%BF.pdf

万利集团（以下简称「万利」或「集团」）之上市实体CBL International Limited（以下简称「公司「或「CBL」）（美国纳斯达克交易所代码：BANL），欣然宣布公司董事长兼首席执行官谢威廉先生最近在纳斯达克Amplify Issuer Spotlight节目中接受了独家访谈。

访谈中，谢威廉先生分享了CBL在可持续燃料领域的努力，特别是通过B24生物燃料等环保方案，助力全球碳中和目标。2024年上半年，公司生物燃料销售额同比增长近96%。他还谈到CBL在全球60多个港口提供一站式加油服务，并拓展至欧洲、非洲等新市场。

投资者和持份者可于以下连接观看完整访谈，以深入了解CBL的运营和战略方向： https://www.nasdaq.com/videos/cbl-international



如需更多信息，请联系：

CBL International Limited

电邮： investors@banle-intl.com

纵横财经公关顾问有限公司

郑松雪 电话：(852) 2864 4834

欧阳蔚雯 电话：(852) 2114 4913

电邮： sprg_cbl@sprg.com.hk

Legal Disclaimer:

