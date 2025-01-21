MEDIA RELEASE – SVSG Community Representatives convened today and Navigate on the 2025 plan for SVSG Community partnerships.

SVSG community representatives convened today to reflect on the past year and sharing plans for the New Year. The meeting was a good way to acknowledge progress, celebrate achievements, and set new goals.

It was a chance for every community representative of SVSG to come together and assess the work done over the previous year, discussed on the challenges faced, and recognize the collective effort that contributed to the community’s growth and well-being.

The Community network of SVSG (consisting of village reps) is it’s gateway to the communities in terms of connectivity and implementing SVSG advocacy role through awareness campaigns and outreach programs. The roles of these community reps are important in the SVSG drive to negate violence in communities and bring to the fore incidences occurring in families and villages. Equally of importance is their role to assist the Group in facilitating trainings and assisting the SVSG personnel in their work as volunteers.

For the reflection on 2024, some key points included the review of successful programs, projects, or events, such as the opening of the SVSG Queen Camilla Pre-School of Hope and other notable achievements.The review of SVSG representative membership was also discussed as some of the old members from other communities have passed on on or failed to continue their duties due to serious aging health issues.

Discussions also acknowledged the efforts of the community reps in the implementation of SVSG community works such as the Nofotane project, community engagements, and youth community welfare. Significantly, the role of these reps in communities as eyes and ears of SVSG to report all incidence of violence and family abuse into the SVSG Free Helpline service also speaks volume.

Looking forward to 2025, the SVSG community reps were made aware of the SVSG Celebration of 20th years anniversary and the involment of the community reps to the celebration.

By fostering open dialogue, SVSG President. Siliniu. Lina. Chang in her remarks not only extended her gratitude to the community reps for their commitments to SVSG but also reminding them that it is pivotal for SVSG to know that everyone in the community feels heard, valued, and motivated to contribute to the new year’s work plan.

