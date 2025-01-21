Attorney General James Releases Statement on Executive Order Ending Birthright Citizenship in the United States 

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after President Trump issued an Executive Order trying to end birthright citizenship in the United States:

“For over 156 years, the United States Constitution has clearly stated that anyone born on our nation’s soil is a citizen of the United States. President Trump cannot ignore the 14th Amendment, or any part of our Constitution.

“This executive order is nothing but an attempt to sow division and fear, but we are prepared to fight back with the full force of the law to uphold the integrity of our Constitution.

“As Attorney General, I will always protect the legal rights of immigrants and their families and communities. We are reviewing our legal options.”