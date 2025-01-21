CALL FOR ABSTRACTS FOR THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY’S 2025 INTERNATIONAL SPACE DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE

National Space Society's International Space Development Concerence 2025 in Orlando, Florida

Speaking Proposals will be Accepted at the Conference Website Through March 31, 2025

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Potential speakers are invited to submit abstracts for the National Space Society’s annual International Space Development Conference® (ISDC), which will be held on June 19-22 in Orlando, Florida. Presentations covering a wide variety of space exploration, development, and policy topics are welcomed.The ISDC is the annual keynote event of the National Space Society (NSS), bringing together leading executives, managers, engineers, scientists, educators, students, and laypeople from a wide variety of backgrounds to join in working toward the common goal of developing a spacefaring civilization. The ISDC has attracted tens of thousands of people from dozens of countries and features important thought leaders from NASA, commercial space, media, academia, and other space-related fields.Subject areas for ISDC 2025 include the exploration, development, and settlement of the Moon, Mars, and cislunar space; deep space exploration; innovative spaceflight technology; the commercialization of space and space infrastructure; life support systems; collaboration in space; living in space; space solar power; the problem of space debris and mediation solutions; planetary defense; space law; and both national and international space policy, among others.The current roster of confirmed speakers appearing at ISDC 2025 includes:Jared Isaacman, Mission Commander Polaris Dawn and Inspiration4Chris Ferguson, Former NASA and Boeing AstronautRobert "Hoot" Gibson, Former NASA Chief AstronautDr. Martine Rothblatt, Chairman and CEO, United Therapeutics CorporationTariq Mailk, Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and co-host of the "This Week in Space" podcastDr. Pascal Lee, planetary scientist at the SETI Institute, co-founder and chairman of the Mars Institute, and director of the Haughton-Mars ProjectRod Pyle, Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra magazine, author, and producer/co-host of the "This Week in Space" podcastBryan Versteeg, Conceptual Designer, Spacehabs.comJoe Haldeman, bestselling science fiction authorWe welcome you to join these and other top-flight speakers at the ISDC. Please submit your abstract to the ISDC Coordinating Committee by March 31, 2025. Submissions will be considered in the order in which they are received and submission does not guarantee selection. We invite people from all backgrounds to participate.Don’t delay—speaker selection is proceeding now, and slots are limited. Go to the event website at isdc.nss.org and scroll down to “Submit an Abstract.”ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org

