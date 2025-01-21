Chairman Comer Applauds President Trump’s Executive Orders to Bring Accountability, Reform to the Federal Workforce

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today issued the following statement applauding President Donald J. Trump’s executive orders to bring accountability and reform to the federal bureaucracy:

“President Trump pledged to bring accountability and reform to Washington, and immediately after being sworn in he began to deliver on that promise. For too long, the unelected federal bureaucracy has wielded too much power over Americans’ lives and wasted hard-earned taxpayer dollars. Today’s executive orders send a clear message to the unelected federal bureaucracy: accountability is here. Under these executive orders, the federal workforce is expected to work in-person for the American people, the federal government must stop wasting money on woke DEI programs, and no tax dollars can be used to fund the censorship industrial complex. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee looks forward to working with President Trump and his administration to change the way Washington operates and ensure the federal government serves the American people and stewards their investment in the federal government.”

