Winter storm affects some TJJD work schedules

With much of Central, East Texas and the Rio Grande Valley under a Winter Storm Warning from Monday afternoon or evening, Jan 20., through Tuesday, Jan. 21 (end times vary by region) TJJD announced these changes for some non-essential and district office employees on Tuesday.

Non-essential staff at Giddings State Juvenile Correctional Facility and Ayres Halfway House will not need to report to their work site. Those who are sole-supervision certified and can assist at your facility tomorrow should contact your leadership as soon as possible. Non-essential employees at these affected facilities who cannot telecommute will be granted 8 hours of emergency leave.

Non-essential staff at Evins State Juvenile Correctional Facility, Tamayo Halfway House and Schaeffer Halfway House will be on a delayed start time until 11 am, tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Those who work in Austin and district offices in Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth will work from home on Tuesday.

Those at other secure facilities will have a regular work schedule. Talk to your HR representative if you have questions.

To stay updated on the status of facilities: