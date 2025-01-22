Counting Down to the 2025 Quadrille Ball: A Gala Celebrating Tradition in Support of Education

Quadrille Ball Logo The 63rd Annual Quadrille Ball (Photo Credit: Craig Long)

White-Tie Gala to take place Saturday, February 8th, 2025 at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quadrille Ball, one of New York City’s most elegant and enduring philanthropic traditions, is set to take place on Saturday, February 8th, 2025, at the historic Plaza Hotel. As the countdown to the 64th annual event begins, organizers invite attendees to join a sophisticated and elegant evening of culture, charity, and connection in support of the German-American Scholarship Association’s Scholarship Fund.The Quadrille Ball is a white-tie gala that celebrates German American friendship and Transatlantic cultural and academic exchange. This timeless event features young men and women who perform the traditional Quadrille, a historic ballroom dance symbolizing unity and harmony. Each year, this cherished tradition is accompanied by live orchestral music, fine dining, dancing, and an opportunity to contribute to a meaningful cause.Proceeds from the Quadrille Ball benefit the German American Scholarship Association’s Scholarship Fund. The Fund provides grants to exceptional students pursuing studies or research in the United States or Germany, fostering academic excellence and mutual understanding between the two nations. The Ball’s philanthropic focus on education ensures a lasting impact, empowering young minds to achieve their goals while building global connections.WHY ATTEND THE QUADRILLE BALL?1. Philanthropy with Purpose: Supporting education is a timeless investment in the future. By attending the Quadrille Ball, guests contribute directly to scholarships that open doors for outstanding students and researchers.2. Cultural Heritage: The Ball preserves and celebrates the unique traditions of European culture, showcasing the historic French Quadrille dance, which reflects elegance, unity, and charm.3. Networking Opportunity: The Ball brings together an esteemed gathering of diplomats, business leaders, academics, and philanthropists, offering attendees the chance to expand their networks in a sophisticated setting.4. A Night to Remember: Held in the iconic Grand Ballroom of the Plaza Hotel, the Quadrille Ball promises an unforgettable evening with exquisite dining, dancing, enchanting performances, and the opportunity to don white-tie attire in one of New York’s most glamorous venues.EVENT DETAILS:• Date: Saturday, February 8th, 2025• Location: The Plaza Hotel, Grand Ballroom, Fifth Avenue at Central Park South, New York CityFor more information, please visit www.quadrilleball.org I: @ quadrilleballnyc | F: quadrilleball | X / T: @QuadrilleBall

