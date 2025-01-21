Paige Mathison Joins Legacy Makers TV to Inspire Healing Through Humor, Humanity, and Hope

FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paige Mathison, founder of Another Chapter Counselling and the upcoming Embracing Joys Network, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In her episode, Paige shares her journey from psychiatric nursing to becoming a clinical counselor and motivational speaker. Drawing from her personal experiences with trauma and burnout, Paige has built a counseling practice that emphasizes self-compassion and post-traumatic growth. Her approach combines humor, humanity, and evidence-based techniques to create meaningful change for clients and audiences alike.“Laughter and joy are powerful tools for healing,” Paige shares in her episode. “When we connect with our humanity, we find the strength to overcome life’s challenges.”Paige’s vision extends to the Embracing Joys Network, a platform set to launch in 2025 that will provide courses, resources, and a supportive community to help individuals navigate life with resilience and purpose. Her episode will inspire viewers to embrace authenticity, cultivate joy, and prioritize their mental health.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Paige Mathison to inspire viewers with their stories of transformation and innovation. Her episode showcases how humor and humanity can redefine approaches to mental health and healing.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/paige-mathison

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.