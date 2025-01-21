Artist Firouz FarmanFarmaian Extends Nomads of Persia Exhibition in New York City

Firouz FarmanFarmaian (Photo Credit: Antalya von Preussen) Nomads of Persia exhibition at Salomon Gallery (Photo Credit: We R the Nomads 2024) Nomads of Persia, Panel III (2024) (Photo Credit: We R the Nomads 2024)

Multi-media exhibition in New York City at Salomon Arts Gallery is Extended until end of January 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Firouz FarmanFarmaian recently presented a string of new works in Manhattan as part of a week-long multi-event in NYC, two years after FarmanFarmaian’s transcultural movement made its mark on the 59th Biennale di Venezia at the Kyrgyz Pavilion.Salomon Arts Gallery has extended its hosting of Firouz FarmanFarmaian’s immersive exhibition and installation, Nomads of Persia until the end of January 2025.The show engages with the endangered heritage of Persian tribal cultures disrupting established narratives from a position of exile in combination with the nomadic heritage of the artist's fatherland, presented in multi-format form through textile, print, paint, video, sound and AI-powered digital material.Contemporary art is finally revealing itself in nomadic form, mirroring the post-globalized cultural sphere where reconnections of craft and timeless tradition clash with contemporary transformative visions, cultural conjunctions, overlapping borders and the fusion of identities–powerfully interconnecting and creating the base for a planetary journey.” - Firouz FarmanFarmaianAbout Firouz FarmanFarmaianFirouz FarmanFarmaian (born in 1973 Tehran, Iran) is an artist, composer, film director, and cultural producer. He is a descendant of the Qajar dynasty, a Turkic tribe that rose to power in present-day Iran in the late 1700s. Exiled since the ‘79 Iranian-Islamic Revolution, he is French-Swedish by nationality and considers himself stateless. FarmanFarmaian is strongly moved by history and memory, and abstracts these into nomadic visual culture and the “post-tribal” — a way of rehabilitating tribal tradition and worldview back into contemporary discourse. His work often sources from, is inspired by, and produced in collaboration with tribal craftsmen, solid substrata to his painting, textile, film, music and technology creative output. For more information, please visit: www.werthenomads.com Instagram: @firouzfarmanfarmaian @nomadsofpersia @werthenomads#firouzfarmanfarmaianinthecity

