Sask Parks 2025 Camping Reservations Launch April 7

Campers can mark their calendars and start dreaming of summer with the 2025 reservation dates announced. Seasonal campsite bookings in provincial parks will begin April 7 while nightly, Camp-Easy yurt, and group campsites will have a staggered launch from April 8 to 15.

"Saskatchewan residents deserve the opportunity to enjoy our wonderful summer weather with an amazing and affordable adventure," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "This summer our beautiful provincial parks will be offering new events, diverse landscapes, countless trails, and stunning beaches to ensure there is no shortage of activities to be enjoyed with friends and family."

The complete reservation schedule for 2025 is as follows:

Seasonal campsites:

April 7: All parks with seasonal camp sites available.

Nightly, day-use facilities, Camp-Easy yurt and group campsites:

April 8: Candle Lake, Good Spirit Lake, Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan Landing;

April 9: Break;

April 10: Buffalo Pound, Bronson Forest, Duck Mountain, Moose Mountain, Porcupine Hills;

April 11: Danielson, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, Rowan's Ravine, The Battlefords;

April 14: Douglas, Echo Valley, Makwa Lake, Narrow Hills, Pike Lake; and

April 15: Blackstrap, Fort Carlton, Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Lac La Ronge.

Reservations will begin at 7:00 a.m. CST each day.

New for the 2025 camping season, 63 seasonal sites have been added across Buffalo Pound, Candle Lake, Crooked Lake, Great Blue Heron, Makwa and Meadow Lake Provincial Parks. Two Camp-Easy yurts have also been added at Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park.

Summer Events and Programming

A new suite of exciting summer events is expected this year including Festival in the Forest at Meadow Lake, Prairie Day at Buffalo Pound and new guided hiking events such as Hike the Heights at Cypress Hills and Into the Pines at Candle Lake.

Many signature events are returning this year, including Canada Day and Summer Cinema in parks around the province. Favourites like Back in the Boreal at Meadow Lake, Trade Days at Fort Carlton, Cannington Fair at Cannington Manor and Cabin Fever Art Festival at Moose Mountain will also be back alongside family-friendly programming such as guided hikes, paddles and more.

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks this summer. Bookmark the Sask Parks Event Calendar to discover events and programs throughout camping season. Events and programs are free with a valid Park Entry Permit.

Park Fees

Camping fees for some sites will increase slightly this year. The funds will be reinvested into the provincial park system to update facilities, improve infrastructure and support environmental protection projects.

Nightly Full Service: $49 ($5 increase per night);

Nightly Electric: $35 ($2 increase per night);

Seasonal Full Service: $3,800 ($400 increase per year);

Seasonal Electric: $2,900 ($300 increase per year); and

Group Camping: ranges from $92 - $260 ($20 increase per night for all group camping types).

To ensure that Saskatchewan Parks remain affordable, all other fees including non-electric and economy sites, entry permits, swimming lessons and day-use facilities remain unchanged for the 2025 camping season. Firewood will also continue to be offered free of charge.

To learn more about the provincial parks and to start planning a trip, visit: SaskParks.com.

