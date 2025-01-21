KIMITAKE Introduces Samurai Braided Cord Gift Guide to Celebrate the Lunar New Year

Samurai Braided Cord Necklace in Red

Celebrate this New Year with the special Samurai Braided Cord pieces, a meaningful way to honor your bond with someone special

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Lunar New Year 2025, KIMITAKE proudly presents its Samurai Braided Cord gift guide, showcasing a collection deeply rooted in Japan’s rich cultural heritage. Also known as "Iga Kumihimo," the Samurai Braided Cord is a traditional craft from Iga City in Mie Prefecture, renowned as Japan’s ninja town.

Throughout Japan’s history, braids have been considered auspicious, symbolizing the idea of "tying" people together and fostering profound relationships. Custom-made with a twisted design, KIMITAKE's Samurai Braided Cord represents the miracle of birth, which is at the heart of the brand’s philosophy. The twisted design reflects the double helix of DNA, embodying the beauty of human connections and the bonds that unite us.

KIMITAKE offers the Samurai Braided Cord in seven vibrant colors: red, white and black, blue, pink, yellow, green, and multi-color, allowing for personal expression and thoughtful gifting. For Lunar New Year, red takes center stage as a symbol of good luck, joy, and prosperity, making it the perfect choice to share blessings for the year ahead with your loved ones.

Steeped in history, the Samurai Braided Cord was initially used in samurai armor during the Samurai era (1185–1867), reflecting strength and resilience. Over time, these cords have evolved to be recognized as cultural treasures, and in 1976, the Iga Kumihimo technique was officially designated as a traditional craft by the Mie Prefecture Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry. The secrecy surrounding the braiding techniques, a tradition rooted in Iga’s ninja culture, adds a layer of intrigue to these historical creations.

This Lunar New Year, KIMITAKE invites you to celebrate with a gift that embodies the elegance of Japanese tradition and the beauty of human connections. The Samurai Braided Cord pieces serve as tokens of strength and resilience, making them a thoughtful way to honor your loved ones.

For more information, please visit here.

Media Contact: press@kimitakejewelry.com

###

Statement

KIMITAKE is a brand born from the story of the bond between two people, inspired by its two founders. KIMITAKE embodies the essence of human connection and the beauty of Japanese tradition and culture. The brand seamlessly blends its values with a contemporary flair, creating both elegance and luxury.

Our Symbol

Everything KIMITAKE does is rooted in human connection, which is why every piece of jewelry is crafted to incorporate our original HC design.

This unique symbol expresses the links and bonds between people, something that we at KIMITAKE treasure above all else.

Elegance from Japanese Tradition

From jewelry to packaging, KIMITAKE is dedicated to creating designs that bring Japanese tradition and culture to life in a modern way. With a commitment to showcasing Japan’s traditional techniques and beauty, among the oldest in the world, KIMITAKE aims to connect this rich heritage with the future. Our vision is to craft new forms of elegance and luxury that transcend borders and eras.

Social Responsibility

KIMITAKE is dedicated to combating cyberbullying, drawing from the experiences and backgrounds of its founders. Through awareness campaigns and support of anti-cyberbullying programs, KIMITAKE stands as a symbol of the fight against cyberbullying.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.