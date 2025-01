Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Its Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

RUTLAND, Vt., Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2024 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should register by clicking here to obtain dial in and passcode details.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the company’s website and accessible using the same link.

For further information, contact Jason Mead, Senior Vice President of Finance & Treasurer, at (802) 772-2293 or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com .

