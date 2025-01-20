ASP Isotopes (ASPI) Continue to Slump Despite Response to Short Seller Report – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) have continue their downward spiral falling 16% over the past five days, despite the company having issued a rebuttal to a scathing report from activist short-seller Fuzzy Panda Research. The stock price trades at $4.52 per share, marking a 40% decline since the release of the short seller report late last month.

The Fuzzy Panda report, published on November 26, accused ASP Isotopes of misleading investors about the viability of its nuclear fuel technologies. These allegations have not only sent the company's stock spiraling but have also triggered a securities class action lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Class Period: Oct. 30, 2024 – Nov. 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 3, 2025

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit claims that ASP Isotopes overstated the effectiveness of its enrichment technologies, including its Aerodynamic Separation Process (ASP) and Quantum Enrichment, and misled investors about the potential of its high-assay low-enriched uranium facility.

The Fuzzy Panda report, which alleges that ASPI's technology is "outdated and unlikely to be commercially viable," has further fueled investor concerns. The report contends that the company employs "old, disregarded laser enrichment technology" to falsely portray itself as a cutting-edge player in the nuclear fuel industry. It also claims that former executives of Centrus Energy had deemed ASPI's technology "virtually worthless."

Following the release of the report, ASPI's stock price plunged 23% in a single trading day.

The events have prompted shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman to investigate potential investor losses.

“We are investigating whether ASP Isotopes misled investors about the true potential and viability of its enrichment technologies," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ASP Isotopes should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ASPI@hbsslaw.com.

