Another Historic Day for Equality: Equal Rights Amendment Officially Affirmed as the Law of the Land

A Major Win for the Civil Rights of all Americans Honors the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a historic milestone for the nation, the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) has been officially recognized as the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution. As witnessed by millions of Americans and FEM Inc. leaders, on Friday January 17, 2025, President Joe Biden declared that the Equal Rights Amendment has been ratified and is now officially the law of the land: “I affirm what I believe and what three-fourths of the states have ratified: the 28th Amendment is the law of the land, guaranteeing all Americans equal rights and protections under the law regardless of their sex.” The 28th Amendment enshrines Constitutional protection for all Americans, marking a new era for gender equality in America, the principle upon which FEM Inc. was founded. Today and everyday, the ERA is now the law of the land.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (NY), who led a group of forty-six senators and senior government officials in this effort, stated: “the ERA has met every requirement laid out in Article V of the Constitution. This fact, together with the president’s proclamation and the backing of numerous legal experts, makes it clear that the ERA must now be considered the law of the land. This is an important day for reproductive freedom and a historic day for equality.”

State Senator Pat Spearman (NV), a trailblazer in the fight for the ERA’s ratification, reflected on this victory with resounding pride:

“Today is a truly GREAT and HISTORIC DAY! After decades of struggle, we are finally taking a monumental step toward guaranteed Constitutional protection for women’s rights. President Joe Biden has achieved what no other leader before him managed to accomplish. In 2017, I proudly led the charge by sponsoring Nevada’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, making it the 36th state to take a stand. With Illinois and Virginia following, we achieved the 38-state threshold needed to push the ERA closer to becoming part of the U.S. Constitution.

This moment is the culmination of generations of tireless advocacy. I am deeply honored to have carried the torch for equality in the 21st century, standing on the shoulders of those who fought so hard before us. Today, we celebrate a monumental victory and a giant leap toward true equality for all!”

Kati Hornung, a prominent advocate for the ERA, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the global significance of this achievement:

“In January of 2020, with Virginia's ratification, the Equal Rights Amendment was assigned a number: 28. With President Biden's acknowledgment of the legal reality of our 28th Amendment, the nation is now officially notified that freedom from government sex discrimination is promised to all Americans. It is time to celebrate a more just and equal future, and we are calling for advocates nationwide to host celebratory parties on March 8th, International Women's Day. 168 international constitutions had already included gender equality, and now ours does too.”

Rachel Payne, a technology executive, emphasized the importance of this constitutional amendment for the rights and dignities of all communities:

“This is an inspiring and important day for women, LGBTQIA+ communities and all Americans. The women leaders of Silicon Valley look forward to leaning in, recognizing the vital significance of the Equal Rights Amendment as fundamental for the protection of our rights and dignity in all aspects of our lives—in our government, workplaces, and our homes. Now that the ERA has been affirmed as law of the land, we expect the courts to uphold this law as constitutionally directed in service of the protection of equal rights of all of America’s citizens. Thank you to President Joe Biden for leading the country to a better and fairer future for all genders. We will never forget your contribution towards this monumental achievement.”

Ally Stinchfield, Silicon Valley executive, communications leader, writer and performer of Death By A Thousand Paper Cuts , shared her gratitude for the women who paved the way:

“Thank you to fierce leaders like Alice Paul, Crystal Eastman, Shirley Chisholm, Martha Griffiths, Alyssa Milano, Jackie Speier, Kati Hornung, Carol Jenkins, Kristin Hull, and thousands upon thousands of other women warriors and their allies in the USA. While the fight for our rights is not over, the Constitution is now on our side at long last. The 28th Amendment is the law of the land. It is so.”

Kristin Hull, founder and chief investment officer of Nia Impact Capital , empowers individuals, families and organizations to invest in alignment with their values, discusses how the ERA stands to impact the economy in important ways:

“In addition to being important for our global leadership efforts, the ERA also provides significant benefits to our US economy. It will ensure increased workforce participation, improve corporate performance, and simplify legal complexities. The ERA also enhances economic stability for families and gives an enormous boost to GDP.”

The affirmation of the ERA represents over a hundred years of pioneering advocacy and a relentless pursuit of justice by countless Americans who believed in the promise of equality. This landmark decision sends a powerful message: the United States stands committed to ensuring all of its citizens are treated with fairness and dignity under the law.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we are all invited to reflect on his dream and its significance today. The multi-generational effort of countless Americans to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment represents to the world what Dr. King so presciently observed, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.”

As the nation embraces this transformative milestone, advocates and allies are encouraged to participate in events across the nation, honoring this achievement and those before us who paved the way. Join us in our celebration of equal rights today and on March 8th, International Women’s Day, as a testament to the progress made and the work that lies ahead in advancing equality.

About the Equal Rights Amendment

The ERA affirms: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” First proposed in 1923 and passed by Congress in 1972, the amendment required ratification by 38 states to become law. With Nevada, Illinois, and Virginia’s ratifications in recent years, the ERA has now become a constitutional reality.

About FEM Inc.

The mission of FEM inc. is to serve and empower diverse audiences by understanding the impact of media/entertainment and technology on society. We focus on the intersection of technology, gender and media through innovative research conducted with strategic partners and thought leaders with the goal of driving positive impact for society overall.

For more information, visit the ERA Coalition

