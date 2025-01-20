Attorney General Knudsen issues statement congratulating President Trump

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement congratulating President Donald J. Trump on his inauguration: “Today marks a new day in America. President Trump is the leader our country needs to make our country great and prosperous again after the last four years of the Biden administration’s disastrous decisions that left our southern border wide open, the energy industry in peril, and our rights and freedoms at risk. I look forward to working with the Trump Administration to reverse the damage caused by Biden’s actions and keep Montana and our country safe, secure, and prosperous. Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump!”

