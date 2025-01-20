Estrada: Explanation of vote in support of the passage of HB 10841 or An Act Fixing the Term of Office of the Philippine Coast Guard Commandant and for Other Purpose

PHILIPPINES, January 20 - Press Release

January 20, 2025 EXPLANATION OF VOTE IN SUPPORT OF THE PASSAGE OF HB 10841 OR AN ACT FIXING THE TERM OF OFFICE OF THE PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD COMMANDANT AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES

Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada Mr. President, esteemed colleagues, and fellow Filipinos, Today, I express my full support for House Bill No. 10841, or "An Act Fixing the Term of Office of the Philippine Coast Guard Commandant and for Other Purposes," to which I would like to be made co-author and co-sponsor. This bill is an important step forward in strengthening the Philippine Coast Guard by introducing necessary reforms to its leadership structure, ensuring continuity, stability, and effective governance in the agency. One of the key reasons I support this bill is because it will ensure that the leadership of the Philippine Coast Guard remains stable and focused on long-term goals rather than being subjected to frequent political shifts. The fixed term for the Commandant will allow the PCG to effectively carry out its duties without being distracted by unnecessary leadership transitions. This stability will foster an environment where the Commandant can make crucial decisions, drive reforms, and execute strategies that have long-lasting impacts on the agency's capability to serve our country. The passage of this bill is an important step in ensuring the success and growth of the Philippine Coast Guard, and I am proud to cast my vote in favor of it. With this reform, we send a clear message that we value the importance of a strong and capable Coast Guard, and that we are committed to providing them with the leadership and support they need to fulfill their mission. Thank you, and may God bless the Philippine Coast Guard and the Filipino people.

