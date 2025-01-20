Times of My Life Virtual Biographer Launches ‘Witness to History’ Story to Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

Times of My Life Virtual Biographer Honoring MLK

Preserving the personal experiences of those who fought for equality, justice, and freedom during one of the most transformative periods in American history.

The civil rights movement was built on countless sacrifices, acts of heroism, and unwavering determination. These stories deserve to be told and preserved for the ages.” — Michael O'Donnell, Curator of Life Stories

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Times of My Life Virtual Biographer has launched a groundbreaking new initiative, ‘Witness to History’, designed to enable individuals to share their personal stories from the civil rights movement. This project aims to preserve the lived experiences of those who fought for equality, justice, and freedom during one of the most transformative periods in American history.

Martin Luther King, Jr. was a cornerstone of the civil rights movement, inspiring millions through his leadership, courage, and vision of a just society. The movement reshaped the nation, securing equal treatment under the law for Black and Brown Americans. On this day of reflection and celebration, the ‘Witness to History’ project seeks to amplify the voices of those who lived through this era and ensure their stories are passed down to future generations.

“For those who marched, attended the historic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, or fought for equality in courts, schools, and workplaces, this is an opportunity to share their remarkable stories and leave a lasting legacy,” said Michael O'Donnell, Curator of Life Stories for the Leaves Legacy Project.

The Times of My Life Virtual Biographer interviews individuals who were directly involved in the civil rights movement. The Virtual Biographer will also interview the children and descendants of civil rights activists, highlighting the lasting impact of their sacrifices and the benefits passed down to future generations. Each story is carefully crafted into a professionally written and produced narrative, preserving these invaluable accounts for posterity.

The ‘Witness to History’ story is a way to honor those who changed the course of history and ensure their legacy endures. To share your story, please visit Stories.TimesofMy.Life.

About Times of My Life Virtual Biographer

Times of My Life Virtual Biographer specializes in capturing and preserving personal stories through expert interviews and storytelling. Our mission is to help individuals share their unique experiences and create lasting narratives that celebrate the richness of human history and connection. Times of My Life is one of a series of applications sponsored by The Leaves Legacy project. Times of My Life®, Virtual Biographer®, and Leaves® are registered trademarks of Leaves LLC.

