Melbicom's New Stockholm Hub: The Future of Financial Infrastructure

Melbicom Launches New Stockholm Hub, Setting a Benchmark for Financial Industry Cloud Accreditation

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melbicom, a global leader in Infrastructure-as-a-Service, announces its strategic expansion into Stockholm, reinforcing its European network to meet the rigorous demands of the financial sector. This new facility, certified under globally recognized standards such as ISO 27001 and ISO 22301, as well as compliance certifications like SOC 2 Type II and PCI DSS, meets the critical needs of financial institutions by ensuring adherence to stringent compliance requirements.

Melbicom's Stockholm location is also certified under the most rigorous environmental norms, offering financial institutions the opportunity to align with corporate and environmental responsibility goals.

Compliance and Security

Melbicom’s new facility is designed with compliance at its core, ensuring that financial institutions meet regulatory requirements. Certified under PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, and HDS, the facility provides:

- Secure Payment Processing: Compliance with PCI DSS ensures the secure handling of payment card data.

- Regulated Data Protection: SOC certifications validate rigorous controls for data security, availability, and confidentiality.

- Comprehensive Cybersecurity: The facility integrates advanced security protocols to safeguard against common cyber threats, ensuring the protection of sensitive data and operational continuity.

- Healthcare Data Compliance: HDS certification, typically required to health-related data privacy, ensures adherence to high standards that can equally benefit financial institutions managing sensitive information.

These certifications give financial organizations confidence in managing sensitive transactions and adhering to global regulatory frameworks.

Reliability

Reliability is a cornerstone of Melbicom's Stockholm hub, which offers:

- ISO 22301 Certification: Providing a robust business continuity framework for uninterrupted operations.

- Infrastructure Uptime: Delivering a statistical 99.982% uptime, this facility leverages advanced redundancy systems, including dual power sources and N+1 cooling configurations, certified to Tier III standards, ensuring service continuity and maximum reliability for critical financial services.

- Minimal Natural Disaster Risk: Sweden is recognized for its exceptionally low exposure to natural disasters such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and extreme weather events. This geographic stability provides an ideal foundation for data centers, ensuring operational consistency and safeguarding critical financial data and services

Sustainability

As part of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact and ISO 14001 & 50001 Certification, Melbicom’s Stockholm hub leads the way in sustainable infrastructure:

- Green Energy Solutions: Powered by renewable energy to minimize carbon emissions.

- EU Code of Conduct for Data Centres: Adherence to the EU Code of Conduct ensures energy-efficient operations.

- ISO 14001 & 50001 Certification: These certifications address critical areas of sustainability, including energy management systems to enhance efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

This focus on sustainability provides financial institutions with eco-friendly hosting options that align with corporate responsibility objectives.

Scalable and Secure Network

The Stockholm hub’s scalable network infrastructure is designed to meet the growing demands of the financial sector, offering:

- Ultra-Low Latency: Optimized network routes reduce data transmission times, essential for real-time trading and financial analytics.

- High-Performance Cloud Servers: Equipped with NVMe storage and Enterprise-Grade CPUs to process complex financial computations quickly and securely.

- Scalable Infrastructure: Supporting up to 100 Gbps ports per dedicated server, the network delivers exceptional bandwidth to handle the most demanding financial operations, including real-time data analytics and high-frequency trading.

- DDoS Protection: Advanced mitigation ensures uninterrupted operations, even in the face of cyber threats.

Melbicom’s Stockholm hub redefines financial infrastructure by combining compliance, reliability, sustainability, and scalability. This expansion empowers financial organizations to operate securely, efficiently, and sustainably in an increasingly demanding digital economy.

