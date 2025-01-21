Catalight CEO Discusses Pressing Healthcare Challenges in World Economic Forum Interview

Non-profit creates sustainable access to equitable healthcare

We believe very much in eliminating the wait. We've got to think about how we reimagine care so that we can get people into services when they need them, where they need them and how they need them” — President and CEO Susan Armiger

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalight President and CEO Susan Armiger sat down with reporter Olivia Kinghorst ahead of the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the care economy and democratization of healthcare. The interview, which aired today on CBS, shows how Catalight is creating greater access to care that delivers meaningful outcomes, greater wellbeing, reduced stress and affordability through value-based care.A non-profit based in California’s Bay Area, Catalight is one of the largest behavioral health networks in the United States known for its innovative work that’s reshaping care by questioning outdated industry norms, breaking down systemic barriers and creating greater access to care for those in need."We believe everyone has the right to equitable care regardless of race, gender, geography or circumstance," said Armiger in the Jan. 13 interview from Davos.Highlighting the organization's patient-centered focus, she detailed Catalight’s initiatives to eliminate long wait times, deliver sustainable, high-quality services, and innovate through technology and evidence-based research.Democratizing Access and Reducing BarriersArmiger unveiled plans to launch a direct-to-consumer platform in 2025 designed to empower individuals and families seeking care. The initiative bypasses traditional referral barriers, making diagnostic evaluations and treatment much more accessible – especially important for children during critical development years.“It's terribly concerning to parents who know that there's something going on with their child, but they can't get in to see somebody who can tell them what it is,” she said. “We believe very much in eliminating the wait. We've got to think about how we reimagine care so that we can get people into services when they need them, where they need them and how they need them.”In response to industry challenges, where U.S. patients can face up to two-year wait times for diagnosis and essential intervention, Catalight has established a provider network that enables individuals to receive care typically within just 10 days.Driving Affordability with Value-Based CareAs healthcare costs continue to rise in the United States, Catalight’s value-based care model offers a solution through a ‘quality over quantity’ philosophy. Personalized care is a cornerstone of Catalight’s approach – delivering treatments tailored to the unique needs of individuals and their families.“We focus on outcomes over hours, ensuring sustainable costs while delivering high-quality, personalized care,” Armiger said of the model that enables Catalight to streamline operations, reduce wasteful spending and innovate care delivery.Catalight serves 20,000 families daily, providing diagnostic evaluations and a suite of care options, both in-person and virtually. The organization’s use of telehealth and caregiver-led interventions have been pivotal in expanding access to care, particularly in underserved areas.A Vision for the FutureAlong with its launch of direct-to-consumer services, Catalight plans to roll out respite programs in 2025, so caregivers can get a much-needed break to sustain their wellbeing while supporting others. The organization will continue to leverage technology and evidence-based practices to offer care in various settings and in various ways, as well, said Armiger. Having announced a partnership late in 2024, Catalight is onboarding ambient AI technology that removes the burden of administrative notetaking for clinicians, thereby improving patient care while reducing burnout. Additionally, Catalight is testing wearable technology that monitors anxiety, so parents are better prepared to intervene when needed.As the healthcare landscape evolves, Catalight remains steadfast in its goal to build sustainable access to equitable care that drives the healthcare industry forward. The non-profit continues to lead with bold, purpose-driven strategies that prioritize access through research, innovation and advocacyAbout CatalightCatalight breaks down barriers and biases to create a more equitable world so people with developmental disabilities can choose their path. Catalight provides access to innovative, individualized care services, clinical research and advocacy — all powered by intelligent technology.Through the work of affiliate partners, Easterseals Hawaii and Easterseals Northern California, Catalight and its family of companies support people with developmental disabilities and their families across their care journey.The Catalight family of companies is one of the largest behavioral health networks in the nation with more than 14,000 practitioners serving 20,000 clients and families every day. Backed by more than a decade of experience and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, we are reimagining the way people with developmental disabilities and their families experience healthcare. Catalight’s goal is to ensure that individuals and families receive timely access to evidence-based treatment, including naturalistic developmental and language-based services, applied behavior analysis, occupational therapy and speech therapy.Contact:Keith FergusonCatalightDirector of Communicationskeith.ferguson@catalight.org+1-925-532-9615

Catalight in DAVOS 2025 | Catalight’s Journey Cuts a Clear Path to Sustainable Access to Healthcare

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.