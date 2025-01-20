LambdaTest Launches SmartUI Figma-Web CLI: A Major Enhancement to Figma CLI

New SmartUI Figma-Web CLI bridges the gap between Figma designs and live web interfaces, empowering teams to ensure visual consistency across platforms.

Noida/San Francisco, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest , a leading cloud-based unified testing platform announces the launch of the SmartUI Figma-Web CLI , a significant upgrade to its Figma CLI offerings. This new tool allows users to compare their Figma designs directly against live webpages, URLs, and web app screens, marking a leap forward in visual regression testing.

Previously, the Figma CLI focused on figma-to-figma visual regressions, catering primarily to designers and points of contact for customers. With the introduction of the Figma-Web CLI, teams can now ensure that their Figma designs align with live web implementations, bridging the gap between static designs and dynamic web interfaces.

With LambdaTest’s SmartUI Figma-Web CLI, you can easily ensure that your developer's live webpage matches your designer’s original vision. This unique feature allows seamless comparisons between Figma designs and live web pages, streamlining collaboration and guaranteeing visual consistency every step of the way.

With the introduction of the SmartUI Figma-Web CLI, we’re not just enhancing the testing process; we’re empowering teams to bring designs to life with unmatched precision and efficiency," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest "This is a game-changer for teams striving to ensure their digital products are visually flawless across all platforms."

LambdaTest continues to empower teams by offering a comprehensive suite of tools that enhance testing and collaboration. With the launch of the SmartUI Figma-Web CLI, LambdaTest further solidifies its position as a leader in the field of cloud-based test automation.

To learn more about SmartUI Figma-Web CLI, please visit, https://www.lambdatest.com/support/docs/smartui-cli-figma-web/

