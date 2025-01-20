Global Linerless Labels Market Poised for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 3.2 Billion by 2035 Fueled by Sustainable Packaging Trends | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Sustainability Gains Significance! E-commerce Enterprises Deploy Linerless Labels for Eco-friendly Packaging Delivery. Explore Key Points Influencing the Market in USA, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Korea, and more.

NEWARK, Del: , Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global linerless labels market is poised for substantial growth, with its market size projected to increase from an estimated USD 2.1 billion in 2025 to a remarkable USD 3.2 billion by 2035. This represents a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2025–2035.

According to recent market reports, the industry generated USD 2.0 billion in revenue in 2024, showcasing the growing demand for linerless labels as a cost-effective and environmentally friendly packaging solution.

The following elements influence market expansion:

• Leading packaging manufacturers are switching to linerless labels because they can be used on food products that are packed in various formats.

• Linerless labels minimize expenses by doing away with the necessity for non-recyclable release coating liners.

• An increase in the demand for eco-friendly, biodegradable, and flexible labelling and packaging due to the expanding foods and beverages packaging industry.

• In contrast to pressure-sensitive labels, linerless labels produce substantially less waste while carrying a lot greater volume on a roll of the same diameter.

• The absence of a liner at the rear of the linerless labels improves workplace safety and effectiveness by eliminating the risk posed by slick, silicone-based liners.

• Increased reliance on ready-to-eat foods has been prompted by the on-the-go lifestyle, lengthy commutes, and long work hours, as well as the lack of willingness of individuals to spend valuable time cooking food.

• Demand for packaged food and beverages has risen as a consequence of rising per capita income and overall health awareness.

• Influence of the Westerners, shifting standards of life, expediency, and reliance on packaged foods

• Increasing responsiveness concerning food safety has resulted in severe government regulations in emerging economies.

• Linerless labels are in high demand for e-commerce and logistical uses including shipping and transportation.

• Linerless labels are useful in e-commerce packaging since it involves consignor and consignee information with the tracking system to protect the product during delivery.

• Numerous businesses provide useful information on labels that aid consumers in choosing products, which may increase the need for linerless labels.

• Linerless labels also provide the best possible adhesive positioning, wrinkle-free adhesion on surfaces with minimal resilience, and thermal transfer variable printability.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

Sustainability Initiatives: With a heightened global focus on reducing waste, especially in packaging, businesses are increasingly opting for linerless labels as part of their sustainability strategies. The absence of a release liner makes these labels more environmentally friendly, as they reduce paper waste and are easier to recycle. Cost-Efficiency: Linerless labels offer significant cost savings due to their reduced material usage. This not only drives down production costs but also optimizes space on products and packaging, making them a highly appealing option for businesses aiming to minimize operational expenses. Increased Adoption in Food & Beverage and Retail Sectors: The food and beverage and retail industries are major consumers of linerless labels, as they look to streamline labeling processes and reduce material wastage. In particular, products like fresh produce, meats, and ready-to-eat meals are benefiting from linerless labeling solutions due to their durability and ability to withstand extreme environmental conditions such as moisture and temperature fluctuations. Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in label printing technology and the development of adhesives that are more durable and versatile are contributing to the growing acceptance of linerless labels across diverse industries. Innovations in digital printing and smart labeling are expected to further propel demand for these labels.

Key Takeaways: Linerless Labels Market

Market Size and Growth : The global linerless labels market was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025 . By 2035, the market is projected to grow to USD 3.2 billion , with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2025–2035).

: Country-Specific Growth Projections : USA : Expected to grow at a 3.9% CAGR (2025–2035). Germany : Anticipated growth at a 3.5% CAGR (2025–2035). China : Leads in growth with a projected 4.3% CAGR (2025–2035). India : The highest projected growth at a 4.4% CAGR (2025–2035). UK : Forecasted to grow at a 3.4% CAGR (2025–2035). Spain : Estimated growth at a 3.6% CAGR (2025–2035). Canada : Expected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR (2025–2035).



:

These figures highlight robust growth in emerging economies like India and China, as well as steady progress across developed regions.

"With increasing regulatory pressures for sustainability and rising consumer demand for eco-friendly products, linerless labels are becoming a preferred choice for many businesses seeking cost-efficient and environmentally conscious labeling solutions, The market’s growth trajectory is supported by advancements in adhesive technology and improvements in label printing capabilities, which offer companies more versatility and greater operational efficiencies. As businesses continue to focus on reducing waste, linerless labels will play a pivotal role in transforming packaging and labeling practices across industries." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Growing Market Interest: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/linerless-labels-market

As demand for elegant yet secure labels has risen exponentially, the market for linerless labels has grown enormously.

Let's look at some market trends and prospective developments:

• The versatility of linerless labels to provide aesthetically appealing labelling and improved packaging is encouraging end users to use them.

• The usage of appealing and food-safe labels has increased dramatically since labelling is a key component of branding. Rolling linerless labels are used to package foods including fruits, bacon, and ham.

• Linerless label product innovation is expanding, with advancements in face stock, adhesives, printed silicone coatings, application equipment, and conversion equipment among them.

• Expanding linerless label use in the flexible packaging industry and emerging nations.

• New food product development offers potential for this business to expand.

• Online retailers are increasingly embracing linerless labels for printing package labelling.

• As supermarkets and hypermarkets expand, there is a booming demand for linerless labels that are employed to package commodities that include information about the product, manufacturing date, expiry date, and price tags.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to maintain its position as the largest market for linerless labels due to the strong presence of end-user industries and early adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.

is expected to maintain its position as the largest market for linerless labels due to the strong presence of end-user industries and early adoption of sustainable packaging solutions. Europe will witness a strong growth trajectory, driven by regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainability. The European Union's environmental directives are encouraging manufacturers to adopt linerless labels as part of their green packaging initiatives.

will witness a strong growth trajectory, driven by regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainability. The European Union's environmental directives are encouraging manufacturers to adopt linerless labels as part of their green packaging initiatives. Asia-Pacific is set to experience the highest growth rate, fueled by the rapid expansion of the retail and food & beverage sectors in countries such as China and India. As more consumers in this region become environmentally conscious, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions.



Dominating Segments in Conjunction with Consumer Preference

Flexo Printing – By Printing Technology

The market is divided into digital, flexo, offset, gravure, screen, and others based on printing technology. Both in terms of value and volume, the flexographic segment is expected to rule the linerless labels market.

This prompt crusade of this segment is triggered by:

• Flexography is one of the quickest, most adaptable, economical, and dependable printing techniques for imprinting basic patterns and hues on a range of packaging materials, such as tape, corrugated cardboard boxes, and waxed paper containers.

• Due to its dynamic features, such as high print quality and speedy work change-over, flexo printing is the ideal process for linerless label print.

Food and Beverage – By End-user

Food and beverage, retail, logistics, pharmaceutical, and others are the market segments based on end-user. The food and beverage industry is anticipated to be the largest segment in the market for linerless labels.

The primary elements that influenced the growth of this segment are as follows:

• Changes in lifestyles and the hectic schedules of the working population have driven the demand for on-the-go packaging products in the food business.

• Multiple linerless label applicators are used for fresh food, meat, fish, and other seafood, fresh vegetables, poultry, and ready-to-eat meals.

• Due to the rising need for high-quality food and convenience, individuals prefer packaged meals. Food packaging labels of these meals provide important product information.

Key Players in Linerless Label Market:

Zebra Technologies Corp.

SATO Holdings Corporation

Coveris

Ravenwood Packaging

Yupo Corporation

General Data Company Inc.

Hub Labels

Gipako UAB

Reflex Labels Ltd.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Fedrigoni self-adhesive

UPM Raflatac

Optimum Group

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

Innovia Films



Linerless Label Market Segmentation:

By Printing Technology:

In terms of printing technology, the linerless label market is divided into digital printing, flexographic printing, offset printing, thermal printing, screen printing.

By Adhesive Type:

In terms of adhesive type, the linerless label market is segmented into permanent, removable, repositionable.

By Application Formats:

The market of linerless label includes retail, food & beverages, logistics and transportation, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, industrial goods.

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the linerless label market include variable information print (VIP) labels, primary product labels, functional/security labels.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

French Language:

Le marché mondial des étiquettes sans doublure est sur le point de connaître une croissance substantielle, sa taille de marché devant passer d’environ 2,1 milliards de dollars en 2025 à 3,2 milliards de dollars d’ici 2035. Cela représente un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) stable de 4,2 % au cours de la période de prévision 2025-2035.

Selon de récents rapports de marché, l’industrie a généré un chiffre d’affaires de 2,0 milliards de dollars en 2024, ce qui met en évidence la demande croissante d’étiquettes sans doublure en tant que solution d’emballage rentable et respectueuse de l’environnement.

Opportunités de marché à venir :

La croissance prévue du marché des étiquettes sans doublure s’aligne sur l’adoption croissante de solutions d’emballage durables à l’échelle mondiale. Les fabricants et les marques se concentrant sur des alternatives écologiques, les étiquettes sans doublure devraient jouer un rôle central dans l’avenir de l’emballage.

Alors que les entreprises visent à répondre aux réglementations environnementales et aux attentes des consommateurs, l’adoption des étiquettes linerless est appelée à s’accélérer. L’évolution de l’industrie de l’emballage vers la durabilité garantit des perspectives prometteuses pour le marché des étiquettes sans doublure.

Marché mondial des étiquettes sans doublure : perspectives de vente et augmentation de la demande en 2025

Le marché mondial de l’étiquette linerless est sur le point de connaître une croissance robuste alors que la demande de solutions d’étiquetage écologiques et rentables ne cesse de s’accélérer. Alors que des secteurs tels que la vente au détail, la logistique, l’alimentation et les boissons, les produits pharmaceutiques et les biens de consommation recherchent des moyens innovants d’améliorer la durabilité et de réduire les coûts d’emballage, le marché des étiquettes sans doublure devrait exploser d’ici 2025.

Principaux moteurs de la croissance du marché :

1. Initiatives de durabilité : Avec un accent mondial accru sur la réduction des déchets, en particulier dans les emballages, les entreprises optent de plus en plus pour des étiquettes sans doublure dans le cadre de leurs stratégies de durabilité. L’absence de doublure antiadhésive rend ces étiquettes plus respectueuses de l’environnement, car elles réduisent les déchets de papier et sont plus faciles à recycler.

2. Rentabilité : Les étiquettes sans doublure permettent de réaliser d’importantes économies en raison de leur utilisation réduite de matériaux. Cela permet non seulement de réduire les coûts de production, mais aussi d’optimiser l’espace sur les produits et les emballages, ce qui en fait une option très attrayante pour les entreprises qui souhaitent minimiser les dépenses opérationnelles.

3. Adoption accrue dans les secteurs de l’alimentation et des boissons et de la vente au détail : Les industries de l’alimentation et des boissons et de la vente au détail sont de grands consommateurs d’étiquettes sans doublure, car elles cherchent à rationaliser les processus d’étiquetage et à réduire le gaspillage de matériaux. En particulier, des produits tels que les fruits et légumes frais, les viandes et les plats cuisinés bénéficient des solutions d’étiquetage sans doublure en raison de leur durabilité et de leur capacité à résister à des conditions environnementales extrêmes telles que l’humidité et les fluctuations de température.

4. Avancées technologiques : Les progrès continus de la technologie d’impression d’étiquettes et le développement d’adhésifs plus durables et polyvalents contribuent à l’acceptation croissante des étiquettes sans doublure dans diverses industries. Les innovations en matière d’impression numérique et d’étiquetage intelligent devraient encore stimuler la demande pour ces étiquettes.

Principaux points à retenir : Marché des étiquettes sans doublure

Taille et croissance du marché : Le marché mondial des étiquettes Linerless était évalué à 2,0 milliards USD en 2024 et devrait atteindre 2,1 milliards USD d’ici 2025 . D’ici 2035, le marché devrait atteindre 3,2 milliards USD , avec un TCAC de 4,2 % au cours de la période de prévision (2025-2035).

: Projections de croissance par pays : États-Unis : croissance attendue à un TCAC de 3,9 % (2025-2035). Allemagne : croissance prévue à un TCAC de 3,5 % (2025-2035). Chine : Mène la croissance avec un TCAC prévu de 4,3 % (2025-2035). Inde : La croissance prévue la plus élevée avec un TCAC de 4,4 % (2025-2035). Royaume-Uni : croissance prévue à un TCAC de 3,4 % (2025-2035). Espagne : croissance estimée à un TCAC de 3,6 % (2025-2035). Canada : croissance prévue à un TCAC de 3,8 % (2025-2035).



:

Ces chiffres mettent en évidence une croissance robuste dans les économies émergentes comme l’Inde et la Chine, ainsi que des progrès constants dans les régions développées.

"Avec les pressions réglementaires croissantes en faveur de la durabilité et la demande croissante des consommateurs pour des produits respectueux de l’environnement, les étiquettes sans doublure deviennent un choix privilégié pour de nombreuses entreprises à la recherche de solutions d’étiquetage rentables et respectueuses de l’environnement, La trajectoire de croissance du marché est soutenue par les progrès de la technologie adhésive et les améliorations des capacités d’impression d’étiquettes, qui offrent aux entreprises une plus grande polyvalence et une plus grande efficacité opérationnelle. Alors que les entreprises continuent de se concentrer sur la réduction des déchets, les étiquettes sans doublure joueront un rôle central dans la transformation des pratiques d’emballage et d’étiquetage dans tous les secteurs. explique Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Aperçus régionaux :

L’Amérique du Nord devrait maintenir sa position de plus grand marché pour les étiquettes sans doublure en raison de la forte présence des industries des utilisateurs finaux et de l’adoption précoce de solutions d’emballage durables.

devrait maintenir sa position de plus grand marché pour les étiquettes sans doublure en raison de la forte présence des industries des utilisateurs finaux et de l’adoption précoce de solutions d’emballage durables. L’Europe connaîtra une forte trajectoire de croissance, tirée par des initiatives réglementaires visant à réduire les déchets plastiques et à promouvoir la durabilité. Les directives environnementales de l’Union européenne encouragent les fabricants à adopter des étiquettes sans doublure dans le cadre de leurs initiatives d’emballage écologique.

connaîtra une forte trajectoire de croissance, tirée par des initiatives réglementaires visant à réduire les déchets plastiques et à promouvoir la durabilité. Les directives environnementales de l’Union européenne encouragent les fabricants à adopter des étiquettes sans doublure dans le cadre de leurs initiatives d’emballage écologique. L’Asie-Pacifique devrait connaître le taux de croissance le plus élevé, alimenté par l’expansion rapide des secteurs de la vente au détail et de l’alimentation et des boissons dans des pays tels que la Chine et l’Inde. À mesure que de plus en plus de consommateurs de cette région deviennent soucieux de l’environnement, il existe une demande croissante de solutions d’emballage écologiques.



Perspectives de la demande pour 2025 :

La demande d’étiquettes sans doublure devrait croître régulièrement en 2025, avec des projections montrant une augmentation de la production et de la consommation dans les industries clés. Alors que les entreprises continuent d’explorer des solutions qui soutiennent les objectifs de durabilité sans compromettre la fonctionnalité ou l’esthétique, le marché des étiquettes sans doublure devrait bénéficier à la fois des tendances des consommateurs et des pressions réglementaires.

Le marché mondial de l’étiquette sans doublure est en passe de connaître une croissance substantielle, stimulée par la demande continue de solutions d’étiquetage écologiques et rentables. Avec un large éventail d’applications dans des industries allant de l’emballage alimentaire aux produits pharmaceutiques, les perspectives du marché pour 2025 sont très prometteuses. Il est conseillé aux entreprises de se concentrer sur l’innovation, en particulier dans la conception d’étiquettes, la technologie d’impression et les pratiques durables, afin de tirer parti de la demande croissante et de se positionner pour réussir sur ce marché en expansion.

Principaux acteurs du marché des étiquettes sans doublure :

Zebra Technologies Corp.

SATO Holdings Corporation

Coveris

Emballage Ravenwood

Société Yupo

General Data Company Inc.

Étiquettes de moyeu

Gipako UAB

Étiquettes Reflex Ltée

Avery Dennison Corporation

Fedrigoni autocollant

UPM Raflatac

Groupe Optimum

Compagnie R.R. Donnelley & Sons

Innovia Films



Segmentation du marché des étiquettes sans doublure :

Par technologie d’impression :

En termes de technologie d’impression, le marché des étiquettes sans doublure est divisé en impression numérique, impression flexographique, impression offset, impression thermique, sérigraphie.

Par type d’adhésif :

En termes de type d’adhésif, le marché des étiquettes sans doublure est segmenté en permanent, amovible, repositionnable.

Par formats d’application :

Le marché de l’étiquette sans doublure comprend la vente au détail, l’alimentation et les boissons, la logistique et le transport, les produits pharmaceutiques, les soins personnels et les cosmétiques, les biens industriels.

Par type de produit :

In terms of product type, the linerless label market include variable information print (VIP) labels, primary product labels, functional/security labels.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Explore FMI’s Related Ongoing Coverage on Packaging Market Insights Domain:

The plastic liner market size value is USD 4.8 billion in 2023. The market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2022. Sales of plastic liners are projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033. The market is estimated to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2033.

The global labeling equipment market share is expected to attain a valuation of USD 3,734.8 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6,011.9 million by 2033. During the 2023 to 2033 forecast period, sales of labeling equipment are likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The global sales of direct thermal linerless Labels are estimated to be worth USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 2.9 billion by 2031. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. The revenue generated by direct thermal linerless labels in 2020 was USD 1.8 billion.

The global sugarcane fibre bowls market demand is expected to be valued at USD 45 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6%. Owing to the technological advances in packaging the market is likely to surpass USD 78 billion by 2033.

The worldwide roll-forming machine market is projected to grow at a moderate pace and register USD 9.1 billion by 2024. Expansion in automotive applications is predicted to raise the revenue to USD 12.2 billion in 2034. The market for roll-forming machines is expected to witness a 3% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

According to Future Market Insights, during the forecast period, the global pallet corner boards market growth is expected to account for USD 558.2 Million in 2023 and is going to further expand at a CAGR of 4.4% to reach a valuation of USD 858.6 Million by the year 2033.

The global carbon black for packaging market strategies is expected to be valued at USD 201.9 million in 2023 and reach a valuation of USD 266.11 million by 2033. The demand for carbon black for packaging is estimated to grow at a steady 2.8% CAGR.

The billing paper market outlook is expected to experience strong demand, with a total valuation of USD 897.1 million in 2023 rising to USD 1,536.5 million by 2033. FMI also forecasts billing paper sales to increase at a steady 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

The cold seal packaging market overview expects a considerable valuation bump, from USD 20.00 billion in 2024 to USD 34.17 billion in 2034. The updated report points to a CAGR of 5.50% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The flexographic printing machine market opportunity is set to be worth USD 2.7 billion in 2024. By 2034, the market is inclined to expand to USD 3.3 billion, covering a CAGR of 2.10% through 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.