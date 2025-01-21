Southampton Inn Welcomes Guests for a Cozy Winter Retreat This January and February 2025

Southampton Inn Logo Winter Beach (Photo Credit: Southampton Inn)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southampton Inn, an elegant 90-room boutique hotel nestled in the heart of historic Southampton Village, invites guests to experience the serene beauty of the Hamptons during the winter months. With its unpretentious charm and proximity to local attractions, the Inn offers a perfect getaway for those seeking relaxation and cultural enrichment. Some of the winter highlights at the Inn include:Claude’s Restaurant: Start the new year with a delightful brunch at Claude’s Restaurant. Known for its breakfast classics, Claude’s provides a relaxed and delicious dining experience to start your day.On-Site Amenities: Guests can relax in front of the fireplace in the library and enjoy the landscaped lawns. The Inn also offers a tennis and pickleball court, complimentary Wi-Fi, and is pet-friendly, ensuring a comfortable stay for all visitors.Flexible Event Spaces: With over 7,000 square feet of versatile indoor meeting space and beautifully landscaped grounds, the Southampton Inn is ideal for corporate retreats, conferences, and social gatherings. Take advantage of the First Quarter 2025 Meeting Planner Package, which includes accommodations, meals, meeting rooms, and more.In addition, there are a number of events and experiences in the coming months which further make a visit to this all-season destination this January and February, including:• Art Exhibitions: The Southampton Cultural Center will host “Life Reflections,” an exhibition running from January 6th to January 31st.• Outdoor Activities: Embrace the crisp winter air with activities like ice skating at the Southampton Ice Rink. On January 23rd, the rink will host “Ice Skating Fun Night,” perfect for families and individuals looking to enjoy a classic winter pastime.• Theater: The Southampton Inn is a Presenting Sponsor of the breathtaking musical play, Underground by Stony Brook Southampton and DuPont Productions at the Avram Theater January 30th – February 2nd. Tickets are available online at stonybrook.edu.• Historical Tours: Explore the rich history of Southampton with guided tours and events organized by the Southampton History Museum. On February 14th, join the “Winter Watershed Walk at Conscience Point” to learn about the area’s natural and cultural heritage.Special Winter Rates:The Southampton Inn is offering special visit packages this season, including:The Southampton Inn is a proud sponsor of Stony Brook Southampton’s inaugural play, “Underground - Hear the Sound of Freedom,” running from January 30th - February 2nd, 2025. This breathtaking musical play captures one man’s faith and determination to gain freedom for his family. Book one night at the Southampton Inn, two tickets to the play, and brunch for two for only $300.00.25% off connecting rooms for Martin Luther King Weekend (Friday, January 17th - Monday, January 20th) and President’s Week (Monday, February 17th - Sunday, February 23rd).Enjoy a special, romantic Valentine’s weekend at the Southampton Inn with an intimate King-bed guest room and brunch for two for $250.00*. Have dinner at one of the wonderful restaurants in the Village. Add a bottle of wine or bubbly from The Southampton Inn wine list for 1/2 off. Offer valid on February 14th and February 15th, 2025. *(Limited availability).Please note that all special rates are Subject to limitations and availability. Cannot be combined with any other promotions. All special rates exclude taxes, fees, and gratuity.About the Southampton Inn:The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer from historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more, all at a great value for money price point. Breakfast is served every day at Claude’s and brunch on the weekends. Claude’s, The Library, The Ballroom and gardens are all popular spots for parties and events.For more information, please visit: www.southamptoninn.com I: @Southampton_Inn | F: @SouthamptonInn | X/T: @Southampton_Inn

