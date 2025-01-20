Momoya Soho Joins New York Restaurant Week 2025 with Exclusive Culinary Experience

Logo Momoya SoHo Shokado Bento (Photo Credit: Hisana Nimmer) Temaki Bako (Photo Credit: Hisana Nimmer) Wagyu Steak Gozen (Photo Credit: Hisana Nimmer) Ika Nanbanzuke & Mushroom Ohitashi & Kanisu & Salmon Carpaccio (Photo Credit: Hisana Nimmer)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momoya Soho, a culinary gem renowned for its modern Japanese cuisine and artful dishes, is thrilled to announce its participation in New York Restaurant Week 2025, running from Tuesday, January 21st to Sunday, February 9th. As one of the city’s most anticipated annual events, Restaurant Week offers food enthusiasts the opportunity to experience exceptional dining at some of New York’s finest establishments at special prix-fixe pricing.Located in the heart of SoHo, Momoya combines traditional Japanese techniques with contemporary flair, creating a dining experience that is as innovative as it is authentic. This year, Momoya Soho presents a specially curated menu to showcase the vibrant flavors and culinary artistry that have made the restaurant a favorite among locals and visitors alike.“New York Restaurant Week is an incredible opportunity to celebrate the diversity and excellence of the city’s dining scene,” said Momoya Soho’s Kwangho Lee. “We’re excited to welcome guests to explore our signature dishes and innovative takes on Japanese cuisine during this special event.”Exclusive Restaurant Week MenuMomoya Soho’s prix-fixe menu, available for both lunch and dinner, features three courses of thoughtfully crafted dishes. Guests can choose from an array of options that highlight the freshest seasonal ingredients and the restaurant’s dedication to quality.Lunch Menu ($30 Prix Fixe):• 1st Course: Ika Nanbanzuke or Kanisu or Mushroom Ohitashi or Tuna Truffles Oil & Tofu Sauce.• 2nd Course: Green Salad and Miso Soup.• 3rd Course: Temaki Three or Sushi Moriawase or Wagyu Steak Ju.Dinner Menu ($60 Prix Fixe):• 1st Course: Ika Nanbanzuke or Kanisu or Mushroom Ohitashi or Salmon Carpaccio.• 2nd Course: Wagyu Steak Gozen or Temaki Bako or Shokado Bento.• 3rd Course: Apple Silk Mousse Pie or Kamairicha Jelly.To enhance the dining experience, Momoya Soho will also offer sake pairings expertly selected to complement the flavors of the menu.Reservations and AvailabilityReservations for Momoya Soho during New York Restaurant Week 2025 are now open and can be made online through the restaurant’s website. Walk-ins will be accommodated based on availability.About Momoya Soho:Momoya Soho is a premier Japanese restaurant located in the heart of SoHo at 47 Prince Street in New York City. Known for its contemporary approach to traditional Japanese cuisine, Momoya Soho offers a sophisticated dining experience that combines exceptional food, elegant design, and outstanding service.For more information, please visit www.momoyanyc.com I: @momoyasoho | F: momoyasoho

