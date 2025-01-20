Plantro Announces a Decrease in its Holdings of Dye & Durham Limited

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plantro Ltd. (“Plantro”) announced today a decrease in its holdings of common shares (“Common Shares”) in the capital of Dye & Durham Limited (“Dye & Durham”).

On January 16, 2025, Plantro sold 1,778,900 Common Shares for aggregate consideration of approximately $26.97 million, or $15.16 per Common Share. In addition, on December 19, 2024, Plantro sold 1,000,000 Common Shares for aggregate consideration of $19.15 million, or $19.15 per Common Share. Both dispositions occurred through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Immediately prior to the January 16th disposition, Plantro held 9,861,110 Common Shares, representing approximately 14.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the January 16th disposition, Plantro holds 8,082,210 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Plantro holds and disposed of the Common Shares for investment purposes and intends to review its investment in Dye & Durham on a continuing basis. Plantro may determine to buy additional common shares, or sell some or all of the common shares it holds, depending upon price, market conditions, availability of funds, evaluation of alternative investments and other factors it considers relevant from time to time.

Dye & Durham’s address is 25 York Street, Suite 1100, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2V5. Plantro’s address is Cidel Place, Lower Collymore Rock, St. Michael, Barbados 11000. To obtain a copy of the related early warning report please contact Amanda J. Lashley at +1 246-430-5350.

