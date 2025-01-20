Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 119.56 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 23.72%: Straits Research

The global healthcare predictive analytics market size was valued at USD 17.61 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 21.78 billion in 2025 to USD 119.56 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 23.72% from 2025 to 2033.

New York, United States, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare predictive analytics is a subset of advanced statistical techniques and data analytics applied in the healthcare industry. It combines historical and real-time healthcare data to forecast future events, trends, and consequences. Healthcare predictive analytics makes informed decisions based on various data sources, including electronic health records (EHRs), medical imaging data, patient demographics, and more, to enhance patient care, save money, and increase operational efficiency.

Healthcare predictive analytics market share is predicted to grow at a 24.5% CAGR due to increased demand for sophisticated analytics solutions to improve patient outcomes while lowering costs. The need to reduce rising healthcare costs while preserving service quality has also contributed to the creation of predictive analytics. Another factor driving growth is the rise of personalized care, which not only benefits patients but also reduces the costs of unnecessary treatments, resulting in the greatest outcomes.

Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Improved Patient Outcomes Fuels Market Growth

The healthcare predictive analytics industry trend is projected to continue as healthcare providers globally improve patient care and health outcomes. These goals require predictive analytics to identify patients at risk of adverse outcomes and allow early intervention. Treating chronic diseases like diabetes with predictive analytics is prevalent. Patients' data and predictive models can help doctors identify those at risk of treatment issues or disobedience. They can improve diabetic patients' health through tailored care and education.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP) penalizes hospitals with excessive readmissions. The program has inspired healthcare workers to employ predictive analytics to reduce readmissions and enhance patient outcomes. By identifying at-risk patients and enabling early treatments, healthcare professionals can improve quality, cut costs, and boost patient satisfaction. The achievement of predictive analytics in reducing readmissions and controlling chronic diseases shows its efficacy.

Personalized Medicine and Precision Healthcare Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Precision or personalized medicine tailors healthcare to each patient's genetic, clinical, and lifestyle characteristics. Predictive analytics helps find effective treatments, reduce side effects, and improve patient outcomes. The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) All of Us Research Program will collect and analyze health data from one million or more people to develop precision medicine. Extracting insights from this enormous data will require predictive analytics.

Cancer Discovery found that predictive analytics and genetic testing improved progression-free survival in advanced-stage lung cancer patients. This suggests that personalized medicine can improve treatment outcomes. According to healthcare predictive analytics market insights, genomics and data analysis advancements enable these tailored approaches by allowing healthcare professionals to make data-driven decisions for specific patients. The field has great promise for healthcare as it evolves.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates due to a rising chronic disease patient population, key market players, and their focus on strategic collaborations to produce novel solutions. An aging population, drug errors, healthcare IT adoption, chronic illnesses, prescription and hospitalization rates, and technological awareness drive market growth. Advances, digital health technology use, and new and prominent enterprises entering the healthcare predictive analytics industry all drive this region's market. Health Choice Network (HCN) signed a USD 400.0 million Epic agreement in September 2021. Over 44 organizations in 16 states will receive comprehensive Epic solutions.

Europe ranked second globally. Growing awareness of healthcare solutions, strategic alliances, and government-initiated projects contribute to its substantial healthcare predictive analytics market share. Increased acute and chronic infections, hospital admissions, prescriptions, medication errors, drug addiction, and awareness of telehealth, telemedicine, and other technologies drive market growth in this region. Germany, the UK, Italy, France, and Spain were European market leaders. In September 2021, the WHO and Germany will open the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Germany. The new center will provide global pandemic and epidemic intelligence. Global health concerns are anticipated, prevented, detected, planned for, and addressed.

Key Highlights

The component is further divided into two parts: software and hardware. Software holds the largest market share.

By application, the category can be divided into Clinical, financial, and operational analytics. Financial analytics has the largest market share.

The market is divided into three end-user segments: payers, providers, and others. Payers are the market's primary end-users.

Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America dominates the market.

Competitive Players

IBM Cerner Corp. Verisk Analytics Inc. McKesson Corp. SAS Oracle Allscripts Optum Inc. MedeAnalytics Inc.

Recent Developments

September 2023- IBM advanced Watsonx AI and Data Platform with Tech Preview for Watsonx. Governance and New Models and Generative AI in WatsonX Data on the Way.

IBM advanced Watsonx AI and Data Platform with Tech Preview for Watsonx. Governance and New Models and Generative AI in WatsonX Data on the Way. February 2023 - Nova Scotia and Oracle Cerner Launched a New Healthcare Era.

- Nova Scotia and Oracle Cerner Launched a New Healthcare Era. September 2023- Verisk introduced a groundbreaking predictive SRCC data model for political violence insurance.

Segmentation

By Component Software Hardware By Application Clinical Analytics Financial Analytics Operational Analytics By End User Payers Providers By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa LATAM

