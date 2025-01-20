TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Priority Equity Share

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Priority Equity share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable February 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2025.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.95 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $9.21 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.16.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details



Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000 Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.05833 Record Date: January 31, 2025 Payable Date: February 10, 2025





www.tdbsplit.com

