M SPLIT CORP.

Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable February 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2025.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details

Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B)  $0.03125 
Record Date: January 31, 2025 
Payable Date: February 10, 2025 
   

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372       Local: 416-304-4443       www.m-split.com       info@quadravest.com


