Driving sustainability in European companies: How partnerships and technology unlock success

KORTRIJK, BELGIUM, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sustainability is no longer optional for manufacturing companies. Rising customer expectations and government initiatives, such as the EU’s Green Deal, the Ecodesign Directive and CSRD, are creating an urgent need for action. While large corporations have long embraced sustainability, many European SMEs are now navigating these demands. Fortunately, sustainability-focused technologies are becoming more accessible and adaptable for smaller businesses.Duynie is a European market leader in valorising co-products, driving the transition to a circular agri-industry. Their collaboration with Heineken in Project Circle exemplifies this innovative drive, where Duynie developed a patented separation technology to repurpose Brewers Spent Grain into renewable energy and upcycled protein, significantly reducing CO2 emissions. Partnering with 9altitues, Duynie is able to embed the right digital solutions and thereby facilitate system-wide change for their partners. By integrating tailored digital solutions, Duynie supports its partners in tracking sustainability performance and driving impactful change. This collaboration helps transform the broader ecosystem, promoting sustainable innovation and efficiency."Collaborating with 9altitudes is instrumental in enabling us to support our partners in their sustainability journeys.” says Nicole Timmerman, Circular Business Developer at Duynie. She continues “With their expertise in data-driven solutions, we can facilitate system-wide improvements, helping our partners achieve their sustainability goals. Together, we are proving that by driving innovation and collaboration, sustainability and business success can go hand in hand.”This example demonstrates the importance of partnerships and technology when talking sustainability.“To succeed in sustainability, companies need practical solutions that align with their specific needs,” says Niels Stenfeldt, CEO of 9altitudes. “Some areas call for niche innovations like those developed with Duynie, while others benefit from strengthening their structural design and enhancing existing systems. At 9altitudes, our sustainability-related solutions are built on the platforms our customers already trust, ensuring a seamless transition to sustainability-focused operations.”ERP systems are evolving into interconnected platforms. When integrated with solutions like CAD and PLM, they form a digital common thread across manufacturing companies. These platforms both enhance operational efficiency and enable companies to embed sustainability directly into their processes. By facilitating structural design, sustainability can be considered at every stage – from smarter resource planning to circular product development. With the right technology and expert guidance, SMEs can extend their digital transformation to address sustainability and future challenges.Sustainability drives innovation and growth. By leveraging existing tools and expert collaboration, SMEs can turn challenges into progress that benefits both their business and the planet.Watch the campaign live on CBS News here About Duynie:Duynie is the European market leader in the valorisation of co-products coming from the food, beverage, and biofuel industries. Founded in 1968, Duynie has grown to a company with 500 employees working on a mission to create new value from co-products. By doing this, Duynie helps the world in the transition towards circularity by making optimal use of resources and reducing environmental impact. Duynie is headquartered in the Netherlands and operates in more than 20 European countries. It serves customers active in feed, (pet) food, technical and energy markets. Duynie is part of agricultural cooperative Royal Cosun.About 9altitudes:9altitudes is an international digital transformation partner that helps businesses navigate the complexities of Industry 4.0 and 5.0. With deep expertise in Microsoft Dynamics, PTC, and other leading technologies, 9altitudes provides innovative solutions that drive efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and deliver tangible business results. Headquartered in Kortrijk, Belgium, 9altitudes operates across multiple European countries, serving clients in manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and service. The company is backed by Waterland Private Equity.

