Global Traction Battery Sales to Surge by 13.3% CAGR, Reaching USD 178.9 Billion by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

A traction battery is a collection of accumulators that store energy to drive the vehicle's traction motor(s). A battery used to power the electric motors of a battery electric vehicle (BEV) or hybrid electric vehicle is an electric-vehicle battery (EVB), also known as a traction battery. Lead Acid batteries have traditionally been used in traction applications, but their limitations, along with the expensive cost of alternatives, have limited the range of viable battery-powered traction applications.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global traction battery market, valued at USD 27.5 billion in 2020, is set to witness substantial growth over the next decade. Demand is forecasted to surge to USD 39.9 billion in 2025, and the market is expected to achieve a remarkable valuation of USD 178.9 billion by 2035, registering an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the assessment period. This robust growth underscores the accelerating adoption of traction batteries across various applications, including electric vehicles (EVs), industrial equipment, and advanced mobility solutions.

Traction batteries, also known as electric vehicle batteries, play a pivotal role in powering propulsion systems. Their high tolerance to overcharging, substantial current capability, and superior recharge ability make them indispensable in the automotive and industrial sectors. These batteries are not only utilized in fully electric and hybrid vehicles but also in non-electric vehicles, providing energy for lighting, push-button ignitions, infotainment systems, and other accessories.

The market is witnessing a significant shift driven by advancements in battery technology, including the development of valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries and lithium-ion systems. The increased energy storage capacity and ability to provide power over extended periods make traction batteries the preferred choice for applications such as electric tractors, forklifts, and heavy-duty vehicles. This transition aligns with the global push for sustainable and emission-free transportation solutions.

The growing focus on reducing carbon footprints and the implementation of stringent environmental regulations have further propelled the traction batteries market. Governments worldwide are offering incentives and subsidies to promote the adoption of electric vehicles, thereby fostering the demand for traction batteries. This trend is expected to gain momentum over the forecast period, transforming the landscape of global mobility and industrial operations.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global traction batteries market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2025 to 2035, reaching a valuation of USD 178.9 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Demand for traction batteries in 2025 is expected to stand at USD 39.9 billion, reflecting increased adoption in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Advancements in battery technologies, including VRLA and lithium-ion batteries, are driving market growth by offering enhanced energy efficiency and durability.

Traction batteries are increasingly being used across a variety of sectors, including automotive, industrial, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, to meet the rising demand for efficient and eco-friendly energy solutions.

“According to industry analysts, the traction batteries market is poised for exponential growth as the global transition towards green energy accelerates. The rapid electrification of transportation and industrial sectors is creating unprecedented demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. Analysts highlight that while lithium-ion batteries dominate the market, ongoing research and development in solid-state and next-generation battery technologies are likely to further revolutionize the industry.” Opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Component Insights

Traction batteries are a complex assembly of components designed to deliver optimal performance across various applications. Key components include battery cells, management systems, and thermal management solutions. Battery cells, particularly lithium-ion cells, are the cornerstone of modern traction batteries due to their high energy density and long cycle life.

Battery management systems (BMS) play a critical role in ensuring the safety and efficiency of traction batteries by monitoring charge levels, temperature, and voltage. Advanced thermal management solutions are becoming increasingly important as they enhance the reliability and lifespan of batteries by maintaining optimal operating temperatures. The integration of these components is driving the development of robust and high-performing traction batteries, catering to the diverse needs of automotive and industrial users.

Market's Prime Determinants of Trends and Opportunities

The traction batteries market is influenced by several key trends and opportunities, including:

Shift towards Sustainable Transportation: The global emphasis on reducing carbon emissions has significantly increased the adoption of electric vehicles, driving the demand for high-capacity traction batteries. Technological Advancements: Innovations in battery chemistry, such as solid-state batteries and enhanced lithium-ion systems, are unlocking new possibilities for improved performance and efficiency. Government Incentives: Subsidies, tax benefits, and investments in charging infrastructure by governments worldwide are bolstering the growth of the traction batteries market. Expansion of Industrial Applications: Beyond automotive uses, traction batteries are finding applications in electric forklifts, industrial equipment, and off-highway vehicles, broadening their market scope.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Unik Batteries Pvt. Ltd.

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Bater

Microtex Energy Private Limited

Yuki Electric India Pvt Ltd.

Watrana Traction Pvt Ltd

UBT Batteries Pvt. Ltd.

akkuteam Energietechnik GmbH

Rico

Tianneng

Growth Drivers

Several factors are contributing to the rapid expansion of the traction batteries market:

Rising Electric Vehicle Sales: The global push for EV adoption is the primary driver of traction battery demand, with automakers focusing on electrification to meet environmental regulations. Improved Battery Efficiency: Enhanced energy densities and longer lifespans of modern traction batteries are increasing their adoption across various applications. Charging Infrastructure: The development of robust charging networks is addressing range anxiety, boosting consumer confidence in EVs and, consequently, traction batteries.



Regional Analysis of Traction Batteries Market

The traction batteries market exhibits significant regional variation, with Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe emerging as key contributors to global growth.

Asia-Pacific: Dominates the market, driven by high EV adoption rates in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The presence of leading battery manufacturers and government initiatives promoting clean energy are key growth factors.

Dominates the market, driven by high EV adoption rates in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The presence of leading battery manufacturers and government initiatives promoting clean energy are key growth factors. North America: The U.S. and Canada are witnessing increasing demand for electric vehicles and industrial equipment powered by traction batteries. Favorable policies and investments in battery manufacturing facilities are further fueling regional growth.

The U.S. and Canada are witnessing increasing demand for electric vehicles and industrial equipment powered by traction batteries. Favorable policies and investments in battery manufacturing facilities are further fueling regional growth. Europe: The region is at the forefront of sustainability initiatives, with stringent emission regulations and incentives for EV adoption. Countries such as Germany, Norway, and the Netherlands are leading the transition to battery-powered mobility.

The region is at the forefront of sustainability initiatives, with stringent emission regulations and incentives for EV adoption. Countries such as Germany, Norway, and the Netherlands are leading the transition to battery-powered mobility. Rest of the World: Emerging economies in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are gradually adopting traction batteries, driven by increasing investments in infrastructure and growing awareness of sustainable energy solutions.





Key Segmentation

By Product Type:

The product type is further categorized into lead acid, nickel based, lithium-ion, and others.

By Application:

The application is classified into electric vehicle (EV), battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), industrial, forklift and others.

By Capacity:

The capacity is classified into less than 100 Ah, 100-200 Ah, 200 Ah-300 Ah, 300-400 Ah.

By Region:

Regions considered in the study include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Translated in German:

Der globale Markt für Traktionsbatterien , der im Jahr 2020 einen Wert von 27,5 Milliarden USD hatte, wird im nächsten Jahrzehnt voraussichtlich ein erhebliches Wachstum verzeichnen. Die Nachfrage wird voraussichtlich bis 2025 auf 39,9 Milliarden USD steigen, und der Markt wird voraussichtlich bis 2035 einen bemerkenswerten Wert von 178,9 Milliarden USD erreichen und während des Bewertungszeitraums eine beeindruckende durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 13,3 % verzeichnen. Dieses robuste Wachstum unterstreicht die beschleunigte Einführung von Traktionsbatterien in verschiedenen Anwendungen, darunter Elektrofahrzeuge (EVs), Industrieanlagen und fortschrittliche Mobilitätslösungen.

Traktionsbatterien, auch als Batterien für Elektrofahrzeuge bekannt, spielen eine zentrale Rolle bei der Stromversorgung von Antriebssystemen. Ihre hohe Überladetoleranz, ihre hohe Strombelastbarkeit und ihre hervorragende Wiederaufladefähigkeit machen sie im Automobil- und Industriesektor unverzichtbar. Diese Batterien werden nicht nur in vollelektrischen und Hybridfahrzeugen, sondern auch in nichtelektrischen Fahrzeugen eingesetzt und liefern Energie für Beleuchtung, Druckknopfzündung, Infotainmentsysteme und anderes Zubehör.

Der Markt erlebt derzeit einen deutlichen Wandel, der durch Fortschritte in der Batterietechnologie vorangetrieben wird, darunter die Entwicklung von ventilgeregelten Blei-Säure-Batterien (VRLA) und Lithium-Ionen-Systemen. Die erhöhte Energiespeicherkapazität und die Fähigkeit, über längere Zeiträume Strom bereitzustellen, machen Traktionsbatterien zur bevorzugten Wahl für Anwendungen wie Elektrotraktoren, Gabelstapler und Schwerlastfahrzeuge. Dieser Übergang steht im Einklang mit dem weltweiten Vorstoß nach nachhaltigen und emissionsfreien Transportlösungen.

Der zunehmende Fokus auf die Reduzierung des CO2-Fußabdrucks und die Umsetzung strenger Umweltvorschriften haben den Markt für Antriebsbatterien weiter vorangetrieben. Regierungen weltweit bieten Anreize und Subventionen, um die Einführung von Elektrofahrzeugen zu fördern und so die Nachfrage nach Antriebsbatterien anzukurbeln. Es wird erwartet, dass dieser Trend im Prognosezeitraum an Dynamik gewinnt und die Landschaft der globalen Mobilität und des industriellen Betriebs verändert.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Der globale Markt für Traktionsbatterien soll von 2025 bis 2035 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 13,3 % wachsen und am Ende des Prognosezeitraums einen Wert von 178,9 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen.

Die Nachfrage nach Antriebsbatterien dürfte im Jahr 2025 bei 39,9 Milliarden US-Dollar liegen, was die zunehmende Verbreitung in Elektro- und Hybridfahrzeugen widerspiegelt.

Fortschritte in der Batterietechnologie, einschließlich VRLA- und Lithium-Ionen-Batterien, treiben das Marktwachstum voran, da sie eine verbesserte Energieeffizienz und Haltbarkeit bieten.

Um der steigenden Nachfrage nach effizienten und umweltfreundlichen Energielösungen gerecht zu werden, werden Traktionsbatterien in zahlreichen Branchen, darunter in der Automobil-, Industrie- und Schwerlastfahrzeugindustrie, zunehmend eingesetzt.

„Branchenanalysten zufolge steht dem Markt für Antriebsbatterien ein exponentielles Wachstum bevor, da sich der globale Übergang zu grüner Energie beschleunigt. Die schnelle Elektrifizierung des Transport- und Industriesektors schafft eine beispiellose Nachfrage nach leistungsstarken Energiespeicherlösungen. Analysten betonen, dass Lithium-Ionen-Batterien zwar den Markt dominieren, die laufende Forschung und Entwicklung im Bereich Festkörper- und Batterietechnologien der nächsten Generation die Branche jedoch wahrscheinlich weiter revolutionieren wird“, meint Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Einblicke in Komponenten

Traktionsbatterien sind eine komplexe Baugruppe aus Komponenten, die für optimale Leistung in verschiedenen Anwendungen konzipiert sind. Zu den wichtigsten Komponenten gehören Batteriezellen, Managementsysteme und Wärmemanagementlösungen. Batteriezellen, insbesondere Lithium-Ionen-Zellen, sind aufgrund ihrer hohen Energiedichte und langen Lebensdauer der Eckpfeiler moderner Traktionsbatterien.

Batteriemanagementsysteme (BMS) spielen eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Gewährleistung der Sicherheit und Effizienz von Antriebsbatterien, indem sie Ladezustand, Temperatur und Spannung überwachen. Fortschrittliche Wärmemanagementlösungen werden immer wichtiger, da sie durch die Aufrechterhaltung optimaler Betriebstemperaturen die Zuverlässigkeit und Lebensdauer von Batterien verbessern. Die Integration dieser Komponenten treibt die Entwicklung robuster und leistungsstarker Antriebsbatterien voran, die den vielfältigen Anforderungen von Automobil- und Industrieanwendern gerecht werden.

Die wichtigsten Marktfaktoren für Trends und Chancen

Der Markt für Traktionsbatterien wird von mehreren wichtigen Trends und Chancen beeinflusst, darunter:

Umstellung auf nachhaltigen Transport: Die weltweite Betonung der Reduzierung von Kohlendioxidemissionen hat zu einer deutlichen Zunahme der Nutzung von Elektrofahrzeugen geführt und damit auch zu einer steigenden Nachfrage nach Antriebsbatterien mit hoher Kapazität. Technologische Fortschritte: Innovationen in der Batteriechemie, wie etwa Festkörperbatterien und verbesserte Lithium-Ionen-Systeme, eröffnen neue Möglichkeiten für verbesserte Leistung und Effizienz. industriellen Anwendungsbereiche: Über die Automobilindustrie hinaus werden Traktionsbatterien auch in elektrischen Gabelstaplern, Industrieanlagen und Geländefahrzeugen eingesetzt, wodurch sich ihr Marktspektrum erweitert.



Wichtige Unternehmen und Einblicke in die Marktanteile

Unik Batteries Pvt. Ltd.

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Bater

Microtex Energy Private Limited

Yuki Electric India Pvt Ltd.

Watrana Traction Pvt Ltd

UBT Batteries Pvt. Ltd.

akkuteam Energietechnik GmbH

Rico

Tianneng

Wachstumstreiber

Mehrere Faktoren tragen zur schnellen Expansion des Marktes für Traktionsbatterien bei:

Steigende Verkaufszahlen von Elektrofahrzeugen: Der weltweite Vorstoß zur Einführung von Elektrofahrzeugen ist der Haupttreiber der Nachfrage nach Antriebsbatterien, wobei die Automobilhersteller sich auf die Elektrifizierung konzentrieren, um Umweltschutzbestimmungen einzuhalten. Verbesserte Batterieeffizienz: Höhere Energiedichten und längere Lebensdauern moderner Traktionsbatterien führen zu ihrer zunehmenden Nutzung in verschiedenen Anwendungen. Staatliche Richtlinien und Anreize: Unterstützende Vorschriften und finanzielle Anreize ermutigen Hersteller und Verbraucher, auf batteriebetriebene Mobilitätslösungen umzusteigen. Ausbau der Ladeinfrastruktur: Die Entwicklung robuster Ladenetze begegnet der Reichweitenangst und stärkt das Vertrauen der Verbraucher in Elektrofahrzeuge und damit auch in Antriebsbatterien.

Regionale Analyse des Marktes für Traktionsbatterien

Der Markt für Traktionsbatterien weist erhebliche regionale Unterschiede auf, wobei sich die Regionen Asien-Pazifik, Nordamerika und Europa als Haupttreiber des globalen Wachstums herauskristallisieren.

Asien-Pazifik: Dominiert den Markt, angetrieben durch hohe EV-Einsatzraten in Ländern wie China, Japan und Südkorea. Die Präsenz führender Batteriehersteller und staatliche Initiativen zur Förderung sauberer Energie sind wichtige Wachstumsfaktoren.

Dominiert den Markt, angetrieben durch hohe EV-Einsatzraten in Ländern wie China, Japan und Südkorea. Die Präsenz führender Batteriehersteller und staatliche Initiativen zur Förderung sauberer Energie sind wichtige Wachstumsfaktoren. Nordamerika: In den USA und Kanada steigt die Nachfrage nach Elektrofahrzeugen und Industrieanlagen mit Antriebsbatterien. Günstige politische Maßnahmen und Investitionen in Batterieproduktionsanlagen kurbeln das regionale Wachstum zusätzlich an.

In den USA und Kanada steigt die Nachfrage nach Elektrofahrzeugen und Industrieanlagen mit Antriebsbatterien. Günstige politische Maßnahmen und Investitionen in Batterieproduktionsanlagen kurbeln das regionale Wachstum zusätzlich an. Europa: Die Region ist Vorreiter bei Nachhaltigkeitsinitiativen, mit strengen Emissionsvorschriften und Anreizen für die Einführung von Elektrofahrzeugen. Länder wie Deutschland, Norwegen und die Niederlande sind Vorreiter beim Übergang zur batteriebetriebenen Mobilität.

Die Region ist Vorreiter bei Nachhaltigkeitsinitiativen, mit strengen Emissionsvorschriften und Anreizen für die Einführung von Elektrofahrzeugen. Länder wie Deutschland, Norwegen und die Niederlande sind Vorreiter beim Übergang zur batteriebetriebenen Mobilität. Rest der Welt: Schwellenländer in Lateinamerika, dem Nahen Osten und Afrika setzen aufgrund steigender Investitionen in die Infrastruktur und eines wachsenden Bewusstseins für nachhaltige Energielösungen zunehmend auf Traktionsbatterien.

Schlüsselsegmentierung

Nach Produkttyp:

Der Produkttyp wird weiter in Blei-Säure, nickelbasiert, Lithium-Ionen und andere unterteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

Die Anwendung wird in Elektrofahrzeuge (EV), batteriebetriebene Elektrofahrzeuge (BEV), Plug-in-Hybridelektrofahrzeuge (PHEV), Hybridelektrofahrzeuge (HEV), Industriefahrzeuge, Gabelstapler und Sonstige unterteilt.

Nach Kapazität:

Die Kapazität wird in unter 100 Ah, 100-200 Ah, 200 Ah-300 Ah, 300-400 Ah eingeteilt.

Nach Region:

Zu den in der Studie berücksichtigten Regionen gehören Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Ostasien, Südasien und der Pazifik sowie der Nahe Osten und Afrika.

